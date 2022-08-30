LeBron James Hopes 'Basketball Gods' Hear Goal of Playing with Sons Bronny, Bryce

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James' wish to play with his sons in the NBA is something that he's spoken about to some higher basketball power.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard, James noted he and his kids "don’t even really talk about the future too much" but he made it known that he hopes to play with Bronny and Bryce because "I've always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them."

The addition of Bryce James to the discussion is interesting, because it suggests LeBron might be rethinking his retirement plan.

LeBron told The Athletic's Jason Lloyd in February that "last year will be played with my son" and "wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be."

Bronny, his oldest son, is 17 and entering his final year of high school at Sierra Canyon School. He is a well-regarded college prospect, with 247Sports rating him as a 4-star prospect and No. 41 overall player in the 2023 class.

If things play out as the family is probably hoping for, Bronny will play one year of college basketball before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.

LeBron will play most of the 2024-25 season at the age of 40. The four-time NBA MVP can become a free agent in the summer of 2024 if he opts out of the final season of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryce just turned 15 on June 14 and won't be eligible for the NBA draft until 2026. He announced last week that Duquesne was the first Division I program to give him a scholarship offer.

If LeBron wants to keep playing long enough to have his career overlap with Bryce, he will be 42 years old on Dec. 30, 2026. For comparison, Udonis Haslem, who re-signed with the Miami Heat last week, turned 42 on June 9.

The difference in talent between LeBron and Haslem at this point in their careers couldn't be more vast. LeBron is still arguably the best player in the NBA entering his 20th season. Haslem is effectively a coach wearing a jersey for the Heat.

Based on everything LeBron has already accomplished in his storied career, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him find a way to play with Bronny and Bryce if that's something he wants to do and is physically capable of doing by the time they can enter the NBA.