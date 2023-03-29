Ranking Every Superstar Making Their First WWE WrestleMania Appearance

Ranking Every Superstar Making Their First WWE WrestleMania AppearanceMarch 29, 2023
WrestleMania 39 may be an event defined by men and women who are staples of the most prestigious card in the sport, including headliners Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, but there are a handful of WWE Superstars making their first appearance on the grand stage here in 2023.
Some are the talented competitors who are a part of WWE's women's division, while two others form one of the most physical tag teams on the roster. Another is a future main event competitor with a menacing presence and a powerful chop that brings even the toughest wrestlers to their knees.
Who are the WrestleMania rookies, and where do they rank entering their maiden voyage on the grand stage?
7. Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green probably wants to talk to a manager about her ranking here, but her relative newness on the WWE roster is the only thing holding her back from appearing higher on this countdown.
Still finding her feet on the main roster following a return to the company at January's Royal Rumble, she has developed into a consistently entertaining act on Monday nights. Her interactions with Adam Pearce are always amusing, and she has backed them up with solid in-ring performances.
She will partner with Sonya Deville in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match, a contest that exists solely to get as many competitors on the show as possible. With Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler involved, the likelihood of a win for Green is rather nonexistent, but she will still have the opportunity to steal the attention of fans during her spots.
Look for Green's exposure to expand in post-WrestleMania WWE as she continues to get television time and opportunities.
6. Shotzi
In a perfect world, Shotzi would rank higher on this list.
Inconsistent usage on the part of management, though, has doomed her to the No. 6 spot.
A charismatic young star with a personality for days and a unique look, it has never appeared as though WWE officials have "gotten" her character. They trot her out like every other woman, have booked her as fodder for Ronda Rousey, and have done little else to play to her strengths.
She gets zero mic time to let said personality shine, either, which seems to conflict with accentuating her positives.
At WrestleMania, she partners with Natalya in a team that was thrown together for the sake of the aforementioned women's showcase match. Like Green before her, the presence of Rousey and Baszler essentially ensures The Ballsy Badass does not leave Los Angeles with a victory.
How she performs during the match, though, will determine how much of a success her first dance on the grand stage proves to be. There will be an opportunity for a highlight or two. If she makes the most of it, she can still win over those in creative, who have to do a better job of utilizing the women's division on Friday nights.
5. Raquel Rodriguez
Raquel Rodriguez will team with Liv Morgan in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase and, as someone who has clearly been established as a star of the future via her booking in the Royal Rumble and usage in Februrary's Elimination Chamber, she will have the chance to stand out from the rest of the field.
Rodriguez is a big, athletic powerhouse who has repeatedly proved she has the speed and agility to hang with smaller opponents. She has the look and abilities of a star and took Rousey to the brink in her one opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Management clearly loves her and wants to put the second-generation wrestler in a position to be a star in the women's division for the foreseeable future. She may not have had the opportunity to challenge Rousey in a rematch, as was originally the plan, but that should not adversely affect her debut on the WrestleMania stage.
Look for Rodriguez to overpower opponents and come closer than anyone to scoring a win for her team before the inevitable Rousey and Baszler victory.
With a heel in Rhea Ripley poised to win the blue brand's title from Charlotte Flair, do not be surprised if Rodriguez is one of the first competitors to step up and challenge The Eradicator for it after The Showcase of the Immortals.
4. The Viking Raiders
The Viking Raiders will compete in the Men's WrestleMania Showcase match and are in the best position of the four teams to emerge victoriously.
Erik and Ivar underwent another reboot in 2022, taking on a darker, meaner edge with Valhalla guiding them. There have been ups and downs, but they have feuded with high-profile teams like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, at least giving the impression that the powers that be want to feature them.
With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn about to end The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions, there will need to be a heel team ready to go to step up to them. Enter the Raiders, who are better-than-normal heavyweights and could absolutely hang with their fellow Ring of Honor alums.
Look for them to showcase their aggression and explosivity on the grand stage before scoring the biggest win of their tag team careers. Even bigger than their Raw tag title win.
3. Dakota Kai
Dakota Kai was one of the more baffling releases at the tail-end of Vince McMahon's regime, so it was no surprise when she was one of the first women brought back to WWE when Triple H took over the reigns of the creative team.
Since then, she has become a two-time women's tag champion, has appeared consistently in a high-profile role on Mondays and is preparing to battle Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, as well as industry giant Becky Lynch, in a huge Six-Woman Tag Team Match on wrestling's biggest card.
Not bad for someone the last guy cast away.
Kai is an uber-talented performer who will do a lot of the work that others will not. Sure, she will highlight her arsenal of kicks, but she will also take the bumps and sell like mad for her opponents. She is a well-rounded performer and might be the most underrated competitor on this countdown.
As one of the low-key MVPs of women's wrestling over the last six months, she has earned the spotlight that comes with her appearance on the WrestleMania card and is deserving of her placement on this countdown.
2. Iyo Sky
Iyo Sky has teamed with Kai so much since her main roster call-up last summer that it can be a bit difficult to remember that she is one of the best wrestlers in the world. She proved as much Monday night in a great opening match against Becky Lynch.
The Goddess of the Sky once again teams with Kai, and Bayley, to battle Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita in a blockbuster six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania.
While she will not have the opportunity to show out as she did on Raw, expect Sky to take to the air as she highlights an unmatched aerial assault. Even when Sky is grounded she is better than a number of more prominent stars in the division, and her presence will absolutely enhance a match that has the potential to be one of the hidden gems on this year's card.
How long Sky remains part of Damage CTRL, or if that group has much of a future following Lynch's promo Monday night in which she accused the faction of doing nothing since SummerSlam, remains to be seen.
Whether a third of the trio or on her own, though, Sky will remain one of the true assets on WWE's roster.
1. Gunther
The reigning and defending Intercontinental Champion might be the best wrestler on the WWE roster.
Seth Rollins may have something to say about that, but The Ring General has made his case in the form of Match of the Year candidates against Sheamus and consistent excellence between the ropes.
At WrestleMania, he puts his title on the line against The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match. It will be a physical, brutal affair that leaves the bodies of all three men bruised and battered.
The crowd will react in awe at the sounds of his punishing chops about the chests and backs of his opponents. He will be ruthlessly aggressive and stand out from his peers because, well, that is what he has done every time he has had the opportunity to star.
Time will tell if he retains his title, but one thing is for sure: Gunther will be one of the stars fans buzz about after the show, and the future will be as bright for him as it is for anyone else on the WWE roster, if not brighter.
By this time next year, do not be surprised if Gunther competes in a match further up the card, for a title even more prestigious than the Intercontinental one he wears around his waist.