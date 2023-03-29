Ranking Every Superstar Making Their First WWE WrestleMania Appearance

2 of 7

In a perfect world, Shotzi would rank higher on this list.

Inconsistent usage on the part of management, though, has doomed her to the No. 6 spot.

A charismatic young star with a personality for days and a unique look, it has never appeared as though WWE officials have "gotten" her character. They trot her out like every other woman, have booked her as fodder for Ronda Rousey, and have done little else to play to her strengths.

She gets zero mic time to let said personality shine, either, which seems to conflict with accentuating her positives.

At WrestleMania, she partners with Natalya in a team that was thrown together for the sake of the aforementioned women's showcase match. Like Green before her, the presence of Rousey and Baszler essentially ensures The Ballsy Badass does not leave Los Angeles with a victory.

How she performs during the match, though, will determine how much of a success her first dance on the grand stage proves to be. There will be an opportunity for a highlight or two. If she makes the most of it, she can still win over those in creative, who have to do a better job of utilizing the women's division on Friday nights.