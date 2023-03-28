Baylor's Keyonte George Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Projected Lottery Pick

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Baylor freshman Keyonte George will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony Tuesday.

George, a projected lottery pick, said he believes his time at Baylor was well spent:

"Playing for Coach Scott Drew was a blessing. He's a coach that not only cares about you as a player but also outside of basketball. He prepared me in many ways, especially focusing on the little things. He knew I was talented and could score, but he helped lock in defensively, knowing rotations, where to be. Being at Baylor this past season, I feel like I was able to make a jump on that side of the ball."

George had an impressive 2022-23 season with Baylor, averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 games while shooting 37.6 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

The 19-year-old guard went on to be named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, becoming the first Bears player since Quincy Miller in 2012 to win the award.

George joins an impressive 2023 draft class that includes presumptive No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson and Brandon Miller.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman has George as the 12th-best prospect in the 2023 class. He wrote of the shooting guard:

"George's inefficiency has raised enough red flags to drop him down draft boards. But I have enough confidence in his catch-and-shoot stroke, pull-up game, rim pressure and secondary playmaking to project him as a full-time NBA scorer."

While he's not expected to be selected within the top five, George told Givony that he's not worried about what number he's picked at as long as the team is the right fit:

"I don't really worry about I'll be picked - I respect everyone that is trying to fulfill their dreams. I'm looking for fit, somewhere where I can learn and grow at the same time. It's important for me to be an all-around player and not just a scorer. I'm looking forward to showing NBA teams how tough I am and the savvy I carry myself with."

George was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and the eighth-best prospect in the 2022 high school class, per 247Sports. Nick Smith, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski were among those ranked above him.

Aside from Baylor, he received offers from Kansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Ole Miss and Texas Tech, among others.

Having exceeded expectations in high school and college, George will be expected to reach new heights at the next level.