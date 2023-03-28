WWE Legend John Cena Shouts out Caitlin Clark for 'You Can't See Me' Celebration

AP Photo/Caean Couto

Actor and WWE superstar John Cena shouted out Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark after she did the "you can't see me" gesture that he popularized in the ring.

Clark did that after hitting her sixth of eight three-pointers to put Iowa up 56-47 in the third quarter. She finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in Iowa's 97-83 win over Louisville on Sunday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1993.

Clark is also the first person to post a 40-point triple-double in the women's or men's NCAA tournament.

The Hawkeyes will now face defending national champion South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas.