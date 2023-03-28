Report: Stephen Silas 'Broke Down in Tears' amid Struggles to Reach Rockets Players

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The strain of the Houston Rockets' dreadful 2022-23 NBA season has worn on head coach Stephen Silas.

At 18-58, the Rockets have the worst record in the league, which is where they finished in each of Silas' first two years in charge. Buried within a profile of talented rookie Jabari Smith Jr., ESPN's Brian Windhorst included a detail about how the coach thought he was struggling to connect with the locker room:

"It was a rare bright spot in a first season that has been light on wins. Houston lost 18 of 19 games at one point and 11 straight games during another stretch. At one point, Silas broke down in tears after a game because he felt he couldn't reach his players. One of the team's then veterans, Eric Gordon, said in January 'there's no improvement' when summing up the state of the Rockets — not ideal for a young player trying to find positivity in early struggles."

It's easy to forget because of how much has transpired since then, but James Harden was a member of the Rockets when Silas came aboard. He joined a franchise that was in a period of transition rather than outright rebuilding after once again losing in the Western Conference semifinals.

Once Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, everybody knew Houston's playoff window was closed and getting back to that level would require multiple years.

But the process is perhaps taking a bit longer than expected.

The Rockets' defense remains dreadful, which can happen when you have a young roster. They rank 29th in defensive rating (119.0), per NBA.com, and Silas publicly called out his players' effort on that end of the floor in February.

Individually, the franchise is still sorting through who fits with the long-term vision and how high a ceiling the current squad has.

Kevin Porter Jr. can be a useful player in the rotation, but he shouldn't be a starting point guard. The Rockets are averaging the most turnovers (16.5) per game in the NBA for the second year in a row with Porter at the point.

Jalen Green is beginning to show real signs of progress as the season goes on, but it looks like a true star-type breakthrough will have to wait for another year.

Likewise, Smith is finding his footing after struggling a bit out of the gate. Prior to the All-Star break, he was shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Maybe the Rockets are approaching a light at the end of the tunnel. The defeats continue to pile up—they're riding a six-game losing streak at the moment—but the general outlook is improving a bit thanks to Green and Smith's development.

To that end, Silas probably feels a little more optimistic now compared to when he questioned whether his methods were working.

You couldn't blame him for being more hopeless when nothing he did seemed to be working on the court.