ESPN's Brian Windhorst Issues Correction to Report Regarding Rockets' Stephen Silas

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has issued a correction to a story published Tuesday that described Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas breaking down in tears over an inability to reach his players.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Windhorst said he "regretfully made a mistake in today's story about Stephen Silas breaking down in tears after a game last season. It was inaccurate, I confused details from an emotional news conference in 2021."

The original passage read:

"It was a rare bright spot in a first season that has been light on wins. Houston lost 18 of 19 games at one point and 11 straight games during another stretch. At one point, Silas broke down in tears after a game because he felt he couldn't reach his players. One of the team's then veterans, Eric Gordon, said in January 'there's no improvement' when summing up the state of the Rockets — not ideal for a young player trying to find positivity in early struggles."

Silas, who is in his third year as the Rockets' head coach, is 55-175 (.239) since taking over prior to the 2020-21 season.

As things stand, the Rockets occupy the Western Conference cellar at 18-58 and own the league's second-worst record behind the Detroit Pistons (16-59).

The Rockets enter Tuesday night with a 52.1 percent chance of nabbing a top-four pick in June's NBA Draft and have a 14.1 percent chance of landing the top pick and a chance to select Victor Wembanyama.