Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets, Packers 'Stuck' on Conditional 2025 NFL Draft Pick

Nearly two weeks since Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his intention to play for the New York Jets in 2023, the Green Bay Packers are still trying to get the value they want for the four-time NFL MVP before trading him away.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the main thing that has the Jets and Packers "stuck" in talks right now are the protections on a 2024 draft pick if Rodgers retires after the upcoming season.

"A sticking point in the talks is the Jets seeking an element of protection built into the trade, specifically one that sends some 2025 draft compensation to New York from Green Bay if Rodgers does not play in 2024 and beyond," Robinson wrote.

Robinson noted the current trade focus is on a second-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first-rounder with "achievable" team performance escalators.

