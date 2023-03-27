MMQB: 'Never Say Never' on Tom Brady Joining Raiders After Acquiring Aces Ownership

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

While there are no expectations for Tom Brady to make an NFL return in 2023, a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders isn't totally out of the realm of possibility, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The seven-time Super Bowl champion acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces last week.

Brady, 45, joined an ownership group headlined by Mark Davis, who is also the owner of the Raiders.

Breer attributed a possible Brady-Raiders union to the three-time league MVP's competitiveness and his relationship with the Las Vegas coaching staff.

Brady announced Feb. 1 that he was retiring "for good." Breer wrote that he doesn't expect that to change any time soon.

He was connected with the Raiders earlier in the offseason before his retirement, especially because his former offensive coordinator with the Patriots, Josh McDaniels, is the team's head coach. The two spent 16 years together with New England.

When McDaniels was asked about Brady at the scouting combine, he basically shut down the rumors, as he believes that the quarterback is done with football.

"I think he's at peace," McDaniels said.

Brady reportedly planned to take a year off to study broadcasting and spend time with his family before beginning his stint in the booth with Fox Sports in 2024.

If he does decide to return to the league, it wouldn't be the first time. Brady returned to the Buccaneers in 2022 after announcing his retirement following the 2021 season.

He threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions last year.