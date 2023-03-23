Tom Brady Acquires Ownership Interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, subject to league approval.

Aces owner Mark Davis announced the news Thursday.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Davis, who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders, bought the Aces before the 2021 campaign.

Brady confirmed the news on Instagram and Twitter, reiterating how honored he was to join the organization.

"My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games -- They were by far the best athletes in our house!" Brady said in the statement. "We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

The Aces also said that Brady was introduced to the team when he sat courtside for Las Vegas' 89-81 home win over the Connecticut Sun.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, retired in February after 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He had already entered the sports team ownership sphere after teaming with tennis star Kim Clijsters and Knighthead Capital to purchase an expansion Major League Pickleball team.

Brady also inked a 10-year, $375 million contract to become Fox Sports' leading NFL analyst. He will enter the broadcast booth in 2024.