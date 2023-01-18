Tom Brady Rumors: Raiders Expected to Explore Signing QB 'In Due Time'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Having considered the possibility once before, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to "explore the Tom Brady option in due time," according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

With longtime starter Derek Carr widely expected to move on from the Raiders, Anderson reported the team has yet to identify its preferred course of action at quarterback in 2023.

