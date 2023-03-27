Stacy Keibler Joins WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Class Featuring Rey Mysterio, More

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WWE will induct Stacy Keibler into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 39 weekend, Keibler revealed in People on Monday.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," Keibler told Jason Hahn of People. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes."

Keibler began her wrestling career in WCW, starting as a Nitro Girl before debuting the character of Miss Hancock and then using her real name. She was brought into WWE after the company purchased WCW in 2001 and stayed until July 2006.

Over the course of her career, Keibler was best known as a valet and onscreen love interest of several characters. Perhaps her most recognizable work was with the Dudley Boyz shortly after her debut and then as a personal assistant to the villainous Mr. McMahon.

Keibler wrestled 64 matches—many of which were sexually suggestive events such as bra and panties matches, evening gown matches and bikini contests.

While she was beloved during her run in the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era, Keibler's lack of in-ring accomplishments likely held her back from Hall of Fame status for years—particularly as WWE pushed to take women's wrestling more seriously.

"The fans are the ones that made it possible," Keibler said. "I owe so much to them for getting me to this point in my career."

Keibler made several appearances outside of wrestling after she left WWE but has largely been out of the public eye since marrying Jared Pobre in 2014.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.