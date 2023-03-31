The Top 25 MLB Players for the 2023 Regular Season

0 of 26

Welcome to the 2023 Major League Baseball season, wherein the stars will always be out whether they're accompanied by the sun or the moon.

So, we've ranked the 25 best and brightest of them all.

The first thing to know is that we were only concerned with how players rate in the here and now. There are some—say, a certain Baltimore Orioles catcher—who will keep trending skyward over the long haul, but this is about the 2023 season and the 2023 season alone.

Otherwise, we considered players' track records and any age, injury or performance-related variables that portend upwards or downwards shifts for 2023. Two sections will explain each player's ranking: "Why He's Here" and "Why He's Not Higher."

Let's begin with some honorable mentions and then count down the top 25 one at a time.