Bulls' Pat Beverley Says Lakers Miscast Him: I Was a Spoon and They Used Me as a Fork

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley had an interesting analogy to describe his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season.

"If I'm a spoon, (coach) Billy (Donovan) is using me as a spoon," he told reporters after Chicago's 118-108 win over the Lakers. "With the Lakers, I was a spoon and they were using me as a fork. It's just different."

Nobody savored the victory more than Beverley.

The 34-year-old insisted it was purely a coincidence he posted a promoted tweet for Charmin toilet paper a day before the game.

But his postgame comments hint at how he might have felt a little added motivation to shape the narrative following his midseason trade from Los Angeles. He has alluded to a level of frustration he experienced while with the Lakers.

Beverley finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists Sunday. His most notable contribution was making the "too small" gesture toward LeBron James after scoring inside on the four-time MVP.

Homecomings don't always go according to plan. The Bulls saw that first-hand after they signed Dwyane Wade.

For Beverley, his return to Chicago has exceeded expectations so far with the team solidifying its grip on a play-in tournament berth in the Eastern Conference.