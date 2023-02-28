Patrick Beverley Reveals He Requested Trade from Lakers: 'That S--t Was My Decision'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls veteran point guard Patrick Beverley is setting the record straight on his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers this month.

On this week's episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley revealed he requested to be traded because of his dissatisfaction with the team.

"To some people it could be that Pat Bev got traded, when in all reality, I didn't like what was going on, and let's find a better home for me," he said. "Not so that, 'He ain't good enough, let's get rid of him.' All that s--t was my decision."

Beverley started all 45 of his appearances for Los Angeles this season and averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The defensive specialist has played two games with Chicago, helping lead the team to back-to-back wins. The Bulls were on a six-game losing streak prior to Beverley entering the lineup.

Beverley and Chicago (28-33) will be in action Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors (30-32).