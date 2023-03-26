Bulls' Patrick Beverley Says He Wasn't Trolling Lakers or Clippers in Promoted Tweet

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls headed to Los Angeles for a quick back-to-back against the Lakers and Clippers on Sunday and Monday, so it certainly turned some heads when Patrick Beverley posted a promoted tweet advertising Charmin's "ultra soft" toilet paper on Saturday.

Yet the guard said people shouldn't read too much into it.

"I got paid a ton of money to post something," he told reporters. "And I was late posting it, so I didn't want the window to close. I'm not out here to try to troll anybody."

That may be the case, but he was certainly in a trolling mood during Chicago's 118-108 victory over the Lakers.

He finished with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal, but his "too small" and holding of the nose celebrations generated the most attention:

Beverley may be known for talking trash—even if the tweet wasn't a case of that—but he backed it up against his former team Sunday.