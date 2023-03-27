Rodney Terry Reportedly Will Be Offered Texas' Permanent HC Job After Elite Eight Run

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team's season came to a disappointing end with Sunday's loss to Miami in the Elite Eight, but interim head coach Rodney Terry will reportedly receive some good news in the near future.

According to Chip Brown of 247Sports, a "high-level university source" said the plan is for Texas to offer Terry the permanent coaching job and perhaps make an announcement as soon as Tuesday.

"Rodney Terry stepped up and did an amazing, classy job leading this program and absolutely deserves this opportunity," the source said.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium weighed in as well:

Terry took over the position when Texas fired Chris Beard in January after he was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of family violence.

In February, Katie Hall and Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman reported the Travis County district attorney's office dropped the felony domestic violence charge. Ole Miss has since hired Beard as its men's basketball head coach.

As for Terry, he led the Longhorns to a 22-8 record in 30 games and also directed a run to the Big 12 tournament championship. Texas defeated Kansas by 20 points in a dominant performance in the tournament's championship game.

That gave the team plenty of momentum heading into the Big Dance, and it parlayed that into victories over Colgate, Penn State and Xavier to reach the Elite Eight. It seemed like it would reach its first Final Four in 20 years when it built a double-digit lead over Miami in Sunday's contest, but the Hurricanes came charging back for the comeback win.

It wasn't the end the team was looking for, but it was still an impressive run under Terry.

Brown noted Dylan Disu, Dillon Mitchell, Arterio Morris and Timmy Allen were among the players who advocated for Terry to keep the job after the loss.

"I'd vouch for RT [Terry] any day," Mitchell said. "Not only because of the coach he is on the court but because of the man he is off the court. He shows you how much he loves you and cares about you. After the game, you could see it in his face. You could see the emotion in his face about how proud he was of us."

It seems like those players are going to get their wish.