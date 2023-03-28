WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Most Likely Swerves

2 of 4

Charlotte Flair has a rich history of winning WrestleMania matches that she probably shouldn't have, none more obvious than her 2018 victory over Asuka that ended The Empress of Tomorrow's 914-day unbeaten streak in WWE.

There was also her victory over Ronda Rousey at last year's show, and who can forget her win against Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship in 2020?

That last match is most topical because The Queen will again battle the Australian this weekend, with the SmackDown women's title up for grabs.

Ripley is expected to avenge that loss, but one can never really count out a Flair win, even if it flies in the face of logic. That is through no fault of the competitor herself but more the creative team's incessant need to lean on her star power to prop up the women's division.

It has grown too reliant on The Queen, in much the same way as WWE did with Cena over the course of his run with the company, and the result is typically a handful of wins that she did not really need at the expense of women who could have used them.

The other factor is whether the creative team wants to drag the feud out to Backlash on May 6. If so, Flair winning to set up Ripley's win at that show should not be counted out, though The Eradicator would benefit much more from a victory at WrestleMania than a B-level PPV.

The mere existence of this rematch suggests Triple H has learned from the mistakes of his predecessor and is invested in crowning Ripley, but counting out Flair inexplicably winning would be an error.