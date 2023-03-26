Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers Saying He Wants to Join Jets 'Shows How Far We've Come'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Jets' NFL playoff drought might have extended into a 12th season, but head coach Robert Saleh believes the team's pursuit of Aaron Rodgers is a tangible sign of progress.

"Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we've come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we've come," he said to NFL.com's Judy Battista.

Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers for now, but he has made it clear he wants to suit up for the Jets in 2023.

To Saleh's point, it's tough to imagine the four-time MVP feeling the same way in 2021 or ahead of last year, when a separation with Green Bay at least looked plausible. New York was coming off a disastrous 2-14 campaign before Saleh arrived and then won four games in his first season in charge.

Although the franchise didn't totally silence its skeptics in 2022, there was a sense a breakthrough could be on the horizon with the right quarterback.

Rodgers certainly endorsed that idea when he put the Jets atop his wishlist. You'd presume the 39-year-old is confident they can help him win a second Super Bowl within the near future; otherwise, why would he want to go there?

Of course, adding Rodgers doesn't guarantee anything. Once the games start, it will be up to Saleh and his staff to put New York in a position to capitalize on its championship window.