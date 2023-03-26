X

    Lakers' LeBron James Upgraded to Questionable vs. Bulls amid Foot Injury Recovery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game on March 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James might be making his return to the court on Sunday.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star has been upgraded to questionable ahead of a matchup with the Chicago Bulls and will test his injured foot during pregame warmups.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded again to questionable for tonight vs. Bulls. The return is near.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    LeBron James is expected to test his foot pregame to see if he can make his return today, source says. <a href="https://t.co/BK4HTPfu8N">https://t.co/BK4HTPfu8N</a>

