Lakers' LeBron James Upgraded to Questionable vs. Bulls amid Foot Injury Recovery

LeBron James might be making his return to the court on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been upgraded to questionable ahead of a matchup with the Chicago Bulls and will test his injured foot during pregame warmups.

