David Benavidez Calls out Canelo Alvarez After Defeating Caleb Plant

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

David Benavidez is ready for Canelo Alvarez.

The super middleweight contender called out Alvarez in the ring following his dominant unanimous decision victory over Caleb Plant on Saturday.

"I have a lot of respect for Canelo Alvarez, but he has to give me that shot now," Benavidez said. "That's what everybody wants to see in September. ... I don't think he's trying to avoid me; I just believe he has a lot of options."

Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championships against John Ryder on May 4. He has fought at least twice a year every year of his career besides 2020 (COVID-19). The second fight of Alvarez's calendar year typically coincides with Mexican Independence Day in September.

Benavidez, who moved to 27-0 in his win over Plant, is also from Mexico. Fighting Alvarez during Mexico's Independence Day weekend would be the biggest bout in recent history for a country with a rich boxing tradition.

That said, Alvarez has had his eye on avenging his May 2022 loss to Dmitry Bivol in his light heavyweight debut. Both fights would sit atop the marquee as the biggest of the 2023 calendar year, and Alvarez has never lost as a super middleweight.

Benavidez seemed like a secondary figure on Alvarez's journey coming into Saturday night, but he may have fought himself to the top of the marquee.