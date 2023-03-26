X

    FAU's Cinderella Run to Final Four Stuns Twitter with Upset of Markquis Nowell, KSU

    Erin WalshMarch 26, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Bryan Greenlee #4 of the Florida Atlantic Owls celebrates a basket against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Florida Atlantic's Cinderella run lives on.

    The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls upset the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats 79-76 on Saturday night in Elite Eight action to reach the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

    FAU Men's Basketball @FAUMBB

    FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, FLORIDA ATLANTIC IS GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!!!!!!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinningInParadise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinningInParadise</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/0S7Z21pNNp">pic.twitter.com/0S7Z21pNNp</a>

    While Kansas State's Markquis Nowell notched 30 points, three rebounds, 12 assists and five steals, the remainder of the team put together a disappointing performance as the only other player to reach double digits in scoring was Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

    FAU, meanwhile, was paced by Alijah Martin, who posted 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, and also saw Johnell Davis (13 points), Vladislav Goldin (14 points) and Bryan Greenlee (16 points) finish with double digits in scoring.

    Twitter was stunned by the upset but also noted that the Owls are legit and deserve the same recognition as many of the top men's basketball programs in the country:

    Jake Marsh @PMTsportsbiz

    This is insane. All you hear about in Florida are the "Big 3" schools: Miami, Florida, Florida State. <br><br>You'll always see those teams repped at school and in the aisles at Publix, but RARELY will you see love for the FAU Owls.<br><br>What a team. What a story. <a href="https://t.co/f7rHgNeRzO">pic.twitter.com/f7rHgNeRzO</a>

    RC Maxfield @RCMB323

    For those that didn't know, Dusty May is an ELITE coach <br><br>Simply incredible what he's done at FAU

    Brad Carson @BradCarson

    FAU ain't no fluke y'all

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    FAU pulling up to the Final Four <a href="https://t.co/orj4w7xoDL">pic.twitter.com/orj4w7xoDL</a>

    Matt Schick @ESPN_Schick

    FAU serious?!

    gregcote @gregcote

    No way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FAU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FAU</a> in the Final Four! I'm an alum. Never thought I'd see this. Owls will never get Cinderella cred they deserve as a 9 seed. 1st year in program history winning a single game in the NCAA-T and they get THIS FAR!? Unbelievable. This is why sports is the national drug.

    Hal Habib @gunnerhal

    Went to FAU when we didn't even dream of having football and basketball teams. To know the Owls are headed to the Final Four is surreal. Proud Owl, I am. <a href="https://t.co/jRyzvcMuTh">https://t.co/jRyzvcMuTh</a>

    Eli Lederman @ByEliLederman

    FAU: <a href="https://t.co/4tYQgIlsrZ">pic.twitter.com/4tYQgIlsrZ</a>

    Trevor Hass @TrevorHass

    1. Unbelievable tourney for Markquis Nowell. THE star so far.<br><br>2. Love this K-State team. Last in the Big 12 preseason poll to the Elite Eight. Special run.<br><br>3. FAU genuinely expects to win every one of these games, and it shows. Confident, fearless bunch.<br><br>4. This tourney rocks.

    Stephen Perez @SPerezReports

    FAU making the Final Four was clearly on everyone's college basketball bingo card back in October, right?

    JESSE (With No "i") @Mr4thAndLong

    Mannnnnnn What A Huge Win For FAU. Love These Kind Of Stories.

    Matt Glenesk @MattGlenesk

    My mom has her nursing degree from FAU. The school was in my backyard. This is wild.

    Scott Rabalais @RabalaisAdv

    Because everyone had FAU as the first team in the Final Four. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/marchmadness2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#marchmadness2023</a>

    Troy King @TKingMode

    FAU not playing with y'all! 🗣🗣

    Ben Parsons @BenParsons7

    If you think FAU making the Final Four is bad for college basketball, you're wrong. <br><br>This is what makes the tournament great. Plus, no matter what happens you can't say they don't belong there when they have the more wins than anybody else this season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Prior to this year's tournament, FAU hadn't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2001-02 season, when they fell in the first round. This is just the team's second-ever appearance in the tournament.

    Dusty May, who was hired as the program's head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season, has led the Owls on a drastic turnaround since then, leading the team to its first-ever 30-plus win season this year.

    The Owls will face either No. 5 San Diego State or No. 6 Creighton in the Final Four on April 1 with a berth in the NCAA championship game on the line.

