FAU's Cinderella Run to Final Four Stuns Twitter with Upset of Markquis Nowell, KSU

Elsa/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic's Cinderella run lives on.

The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls upset the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats 79-76 on Saturday night in Elite Eight action to reach the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

While Kansas State's Markquis Nowell notched 30 points, three rebounds, 12 assists and five steals, the remainder of the team put together a disappointing performance as the only other player to reach double digits in scoring was Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

FAU, meanwhile, was paced by Alijah Martin, who posted 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, and also saw Johnell Davis (13 points), Vladislav Goldin (14 points) and Bryan Greenlee (16 points) finish with double digits in scoring.

Twitter was stunned by the upset but also noted that the Owls are legit and deserve the same recognition as many of the top men's basketball programs in the country:

Prior to this year's tournament, FAU hadn't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2001-02 season, when they fell in the first round. This is just the team's second-ever appearance in the tournament.

Dusty May, who was hired as the program's head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season, has led the Owls on a drastic turnaround since then, leading the team to its first-ever 30-plus win season this year.

The Owls will face either No. 5 San Diego State or No. 6 Creighton in the Final Four on April 1 with a berth in the NCAA championship game on the line.

