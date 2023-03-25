WWE Rumors: Cody Rhodes Hits 'Levels of Top-Tier Main Eventers' for Merchandise Sales

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ahead of his main event match against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next weekend, Cody Rhodes is reportedly establishing himself as a huge hit with the WWE Universe.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Rhodes is "now hitting the levels of top-tier main eventers as far as merchandise sales go."

That likely indicates Cody is moving a similar amount of merchandise as longtime WWE fan favorites such as Reigns, John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

It is a remarkable comeback story for Rhodes, given that he walked out of WWE in 2016 while mired in the dead-end Stardust gimmick.

Cody bet on himself, and it paid off, as he established himself as a major star in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and was one of the key figures in the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

While the AEW fanbase didn't seem to fully embrace Rhodes, that has not been an issue since his return to WWE one year ago.

Rhodes received a hero's welcome when he was revealed as Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. He was also booked like a top star from that point forward, winning three consecutive matches against Rollins.

Wrestling through a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell gained him even more respect from the fans, and those in attendance were undoubtedly hot for him when he returned as the 30th entrant and won the men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Based on how over Sami Zayn has gotten with the WWE Universe, there was concern from pundits that fans would revolt against the idea of Rhodes being Reigns' WrestleMania opponent, but that hasn't been the case.

Rhodes has received hugely positive reactions wherever he has gone, and all signs point to him being the one to end Reigns' 900-plus-day run as world champion.

