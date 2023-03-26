Ranking the 5 Best and Worst WWE WrestleMania Main Events of Last 20 Years

10 of 10

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The greatest Triple Threat Match in WWE history occurred in the main event of WrestleMania 20, when Chris Benoit and Shawn Michaels challenged Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Benoit won the 2004 Royal Rumble by going the distance and becoming the first man since HBK to win the match from the No. 1 spot. Michaels and Triple H were embroiled in an intensely personal feud over the red brand's top prize.

With those two stories at play, the Superstars set out to deliver a match befitting its placement on the card and the men involved. They did, wowing the audience with a contest that embraced known tropes of the Triple Threat Match while also featuring the three competitors interacting among themselves at once.

At one point, it appeared as though sworn enemies Triple H and Michaels would work together to put an end to Benoit's boyhood dream of capturing the top prize in WWE but the resilient, tough, Rabid Wolverine would overcome a double suplex through the announce table to fight his way back into the match and, ultimately, tap The Game out with the crossface.

The action, the layout, the stories at play, and the athleticism of all three men help elevate this match beyond the typical triple-threat schlock that fans had been privy to before this. The fans were so invested in Benoit's story, not to mention hopeful that Triple H would finally drop his title, that it was easy to get them to invest emotionally in what was going on.

The heat, the intensity and the drama of the closing seconds elevated this instant classic beyond every other three-way match-up in company history and provided the all-timers with a match that reflected their abilities.

The match has understandably been lost to the annals of time thanks to the circumstances surrounding Benoit's final days, and some may take exception to its inclusion on the list at all, but it is of such high quality that it really does warrant at least one watch (or re-watch) to appreciate the performances of Michaels and Triple H, if nothing else.