Kyrie Irving Won't Play vs. Bulls with Foot Injury; Mavs 0.5 Games out of Play-in

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will miss Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls as he continues to nurse a right foot injury.

Dallas will also be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery), Christian Wood (rest) and Josh Green (rest).

The Mavericks enter Friday night occupying the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, half a game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the last spot in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Right foot soreness kept Irving out of three games from March 11-15, most notably his big toe. He returned for a pair of games on March 17 and 20, but he then missed his team's 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 22 with right foot soreness.

It's important to note that the Mavericks' 2023 first-round pick is owed to the New York Knicks unless it falls within the first 10 picks.

Dallas is currently tied with the Bulls for the NBA's 10th-worst record.

The Mavericks' season finale is slated for Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.