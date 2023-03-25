WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Match Order for Saturday and Sunday Cards

WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Match Order for Saturday and Sunday CardsMarch 25, 2023
WWE rolls into SoFi Stadium in suburban Los Angeles on April 1 and 2 for WrestleMania 39, a two-night extravaganza featuring the top stars, stories and matchups in professional wrestling.
We know most of the matches at this point, but not on which nights they will happen and in what order fans can expect to see them unfold.
Ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals, here are a few predictions as to where one might find Logan Paul battling for bragging rights with Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar tussling with the giant Omos, Rhea Ripley chasing a second WrestleMania title victory, and the red-hot tag team title match between The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Saturday Undercard
- United States Championship Match: John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Women's Showcase Tag Team Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi and Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
The predicted match order for Night One of WrestleMania 39 is as follows:
There is an argument to be made for Ripley's coronation as the main event. She has had as much momentum on her side as any other Superstar on the roster and screams "star." Beating a future Hall of Famer like Flair would give her the last bit of legitimacy needed to firmly take her place atop the women's division.
A weaker-than-expected storyline, though, has hurt that program's heat to the point that it is tough to suggest that it should main event Saturday's card at the expense of some of the others that could call Night One home.
Edge vs. Balor and Cena vs. Theory (announced as the opener during Friday's SmackDown) are both hotter and with more concise stories, and even they do not hold a proverbial candle to the best option to headline the first night of WrestleMania 39 action.
That honor belongs to one match that, at least from an emotional standpoint, rivals the marquee bout of this year's show.
Saturday Main Event: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
The greatest storyline in modern wrestling history will conclude at WrestleMania, and the first half of it has earned the right to headline.
Zayn and Owens recently reunited in their quest to tear down The Bloodline and will look to dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso as Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions, ending their historic reign.
Given the rich history between the competitors, the raw emotion that has been at play and the crowd investment in it all, there is no way the tag title match can happen at any other spot on the card and not overshadow everything that comes after it.
It would almost be a disservice, not just to the four wrestlers involved but to everyone else on the card for this match not to go on last.
Zayn and Owens are absolute stars, Jimmy Uso is great and Jey is on a whole other level from everyone else on the roster. This is going to be a Match of the Year candidate and it, as well as the Superstars in question, have earned the right to bask in the WrestleMania main event spotlight.
Sunday Undercard
- Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Men's Tag Team Showcase: Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders
- Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
The predicted match order for Night Two of WrestleMania 39 is as follows:
The main event of Night Two is not, and has not, been in question since the Royal Rumble. More on that in a moment.
What comes before that match, though, is. How one lays out the remaining matches is key to a card because there are certain matches that are guaranteed to get louder reactions from fans simply because they like the participants and/or are invested in the stories at play.
Lynch is guaranteed to be over. She draws a great pop, as will legendary partners Stratus and Lita, making that trio perfect to kick off night two. Strong heel counterparts in Damage CTRL should result in a hot match.
Lesnar is a massive star and will elicit a big pop, but that is about the extent of crowd excitement for his match with Omos. Expect big ovations for the feats of strength, but that is about it, making it the perfect second match.
A video package, as well as some lengthy entrances, should fire the crowd back up for Rollins and Paul, which might prove to be the best match of the show given their track records.
The men's tag match will be high-energy but is in another cool-down spot before Sheamus, Gunther and McIntyre tear the house down for the IC title. Belair and Asuka suffer from a lackluster story, though the crowd loves both and should be responsive, depending on the kind of match they wrestle.
That all sets the stage for a blockbuster main event that will serve as both the end of one dynasty and the start of another.
Sunday Main Event: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
The Bloodline has ruled over WWE with an iron fist for the last two years, dominating any and all who oppose its reign. At WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will instigate its demise by defeating Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event, where a match of this magnitude belongs.
It has everything you would want from a WrestleMania headliner: the conclusion of a historic title reign, the ascension of the new face of the company, secondary stories, long-reaching consequences, two guys massively over with the crowd, and the realization of a boyhood dream.
This is the type of momentous contest that shows like WrestleMania were built on.
The culmination of Rhodes' journey, the realization of a dream better men than him have chased, and a grand celebration will close out the biggest show of the year in the most fitting of ways.
That it is certain to be a damn good match and the exclamation point on Reigns' GOATed run at the top of the industry only enhances an argument that never needed to be made.
