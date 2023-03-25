WWE WrestleMania 39: Predicting Match Order for Saturday and Sunday Cards

3 of 4

The predicted match order for Night Two of WrestleMania 39 is as follows:

Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul Men's Tag Team Showcase: Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (c) Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

The main event of Night Two is not, and has not, been in question since the Royal Rumble. More on that in a moment.

What comes before that match, though, is. How one lays out the remaining matches is key to a card because there are certain matches that are guaranteed to get louder reactions from fans simply because they like the participants and/or are invested in the stories at play.

Lynch is guaranteed to be over. She draws a great pop, as will legendary partners Stratus and Lita, making that trio perfect to kick off night two. Strong heel counterparts in Damage CTRL should result in a hot match.

Lesnar is a massive star and will elicit a big pop, but that is about the extent of crowd excitement for his match with Omos. Expect big ovations for the feats of strength, but that is about it, making it the perfect second match.

A video package, as well as some lengthy entrances, should fire the crowd back up for Rollins and Paul, which might prove to be the best match of the show given their track records.

The men's tag match will be high-energy but is in another cool-down spot before Sheamus, Gunther and McIntyre tear the house down for the IC title. Belair and Asuka suffer from a lackluster story, though the crowd loves both and should be responsive, depending on the kind of match they wrestle.

That all sets the stage for a blockbuster main event that will serve as both the end of one dynasty and the start of another.