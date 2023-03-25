Nets' Ben Simmons Likely to Miss Rest of Season with Back Injury, Jacque Vaughn Says

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The 2022-23 season appears to be over for Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons because of his lingering back injury.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Saturday of Simmons: "In all honesty he's probably not going to join us for rest of the year."

Simmons has been in and out of the lineup this season because of injuries and hasn't played since a Feb. 15 win over the Miami Heat. The Nets ruled him out indefinitely on March 24 with a nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons, having also dealt with a back ailment during the 2021-22 campaign. He hasn't been much of an asset for the Nets since being traded to the franchise by the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

The 26-year-old is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games this season while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. Those numbers are down drastically from the 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists he averaged in Philly.

When Simmons is sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie takes command of the Brooklyn offense at the point. Additionally, Mikal Bridges, whom the team acquired in the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns, has been Brooklyn's best scoring option.

The Nets currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 39-34 record.