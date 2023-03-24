Will Levis Reveals Advice from Peyton Manning Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is getting help from a Hall of Fame signal-caller as he heads into the 2023 NFL draft.

Levis said Friday after his pro day he had a conversation with Peyton Manning:

"The biggest takeaway was just to have fun with it and to realize how special this whole process is, and I need to keep reminding myself that," Levis said.

Levis isn't entering the NFL with as much hype as Manning did when he was the first overall pick of the 1998 draft out of Tennessee, but the fellow SEC quarterback is expected to go in the first round in April. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department has Levis as the fourth-best quarterback and No. 21 overall on the latest big board.

There are question marks about his college production, but his pure arm talent is as good as anyone's in the draft.

Having someone like Manning available to give advice and go through film could be invaluable for the young player's development.