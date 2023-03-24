WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE rolled into the famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night for SmackDown with a show aimed at writing the latest chapter in top storylines on this Road to WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes sought to keep momentum on his side as he battled Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser, while Rey Mysterio faced threats on two different sides just one week from taking his place among pro wrestling's greatest in the Hall of Fame.

What else went down and what does it mean for the top stars and stories ahead of the biggest event of the year?

Find out with this recap of the March 24 broadcast.

