WWE Rumors: Latest on Sasha Banks' Potential Return and Contract Negotiations

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who is now going by the name Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom, has reportedly had some conversations about what it would take to return to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the door is open for Banks to return to WWE at some point, and Banks has reportedly asked people within WWE what compromises she would have to make in terms of her contract demands to sign a new deal with the company.

Both Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE prior to an episode of Raw in May 2022 because of creative differences, resulting in them vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Neither has been back with WWE since, and Banks officially left the company at the start of 2023, making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4 when she confronted then-IWGP women's champion Kairi.

Under the Mercedes Moné name, Banks then beat Kairi for the title at Battle in the Valley in February in her first New Japan match.

Sasha's next scheduled match is a three-way against AZM and Hazuki at Sakura Genesis on April 8, but her New Japan tenure may not last much longer beyond that.

Per Meltzer (h/t PWMania), Banks does not have any dates left on her NJPW contract beyond the April 23 show at Yokohama Arena, meaning she could conceivably be free to sign elsewhere after that.

Meltzer speculated that Banks is in an advantageous position in that she could make significant money by re-signing with New Japan, returning to WWE or signing with AEW.

AEW would perhaps be able to offer Banks the most unique deal, as it could allow her to work dates in both Japan and Mexico, but WWE may be willing to offer the most money based on its record profits.

WWE is also where Banks truly rose to prominence, as she was a five-time Raw women's champion, one-time SmackDown women's champion, one-time NXT women's champion, three-time WWE women's tag team champion and one-time WrestleMania main eventer during her 10 years with the promotion.

Banks is perhaps raising her stock even more by putting new eyes on NJPW and STARDOM, and that could potentially drive up the price in contract negotiations.

WWE has immense talent in its women's division, but the booking of the division has been the subject of some criticism leading up to next weekend's WrestleMania 39.

While it wouldn't solve all of the problems, Banks returning to WWE would give the women's division the shot in the arm it needs.

