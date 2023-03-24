3 Options for Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 amid Bray Wyatt Injury Rumors

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

It's hard to understand why Bobby Lashley doesn't have a meaningful storyline ahead of WrestleMania 39. The former WWE United States champion had a strong year following last year's event.

His year-long feud with Brock Lesnar had high points but ended with an underwhelming match at Elimination Chamber. Their rivalry seemed like it was setting Lashley up for a significant win on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Instead, the company pivoted to a random matchup with Omos, leaving the 46-year-old in an even more confounding conflict with Bray Wyatt.

The premise for this match was uninspiring. However, the most optimistic WWE fans believed that they could possibly salvage it until the returning star was pulled from the card.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport, "A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan. I do know that they're gonna get Lashley on the card in some form."

This is great news, as The All Mighty star took to Twitter to confirm he will compete at The Showcase of Immortals. So, who will be his new opponent next weekend at SoFi Stadium?

Bronson Reed

Straight away, Bronson Reed seems like a solid option. A hoss fight with the former NXT North American champion would be a fresh matchup for Lashley.

It would also allow WWE to expose the Australian wrestler to a bigger audience. Reed has been running through competitors on Raw, and he had a tremendous showing in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

To that end, it seems like the new regime is building him for something, and his first WrestleMania match could be a great way to prove himself. The event often brings in lapsed and casual fans, and a match with The All Mighty could be the perfect introduction.

One could argue that it's too soon for him to take a big loss in a one-on-one match, but a competitive match with the Colorado native would undeniably raise his profile. Conversely, a win over someone who has dominated on Monday nights would give Lashley some much-needed momentum.

Karrion Kross

If WWE wants to use the same tone as the Bray Wyatt feud, Karrion Kross would be an ideal WrestleMania opponent for Lashley.

He and Scarlett could play similar mind games, and Kross matches up well with the former WWE champion. Standing at 6'4", The Herald of Doomsday could convincingly stand toe-to-toe with him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

There isn't enough time to craft an engaging story around this matchup, but it could be a straightforward encounter. Lashley is looking for a challenge, and Kross is trying to earn a spot on the card against someone of his stature.

The 37-year-old has potential, but his WWE return hasn't been much to write home about. This is an opportunity to compete at the biggest event of the year against someone who belongs in the world title scene. This could be the change of direction he needs to move forward in 2023.

This is a man who returned and put Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on notice. He needs a major storyline or matches to get back on track.

LA Knight

LA Knight seems like the most plausible option. After he feuded with Wyatt, his popularity is growing every week, and WrestleMania would be an interesting barometer for him.

According to WrestleVotes, LA Knight is reportedly involved in the backup plan for Lashley. That would certainly make sense because he has been campaigning for a match at the event and has ties to The Eater of Worlds.

Knight may not offer a chance to re-enter the title picture or erase the unsatisfying conclusion to his feud with Lesnar. Nevertheless, he is entertaining, and he could make the best out of this last-minute change.

There are also rumors that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could play a part in Lashley's new angle, but that seems less likely. The Texas Rattlesnake told NBC Los Angeles that his "days in the ring are done", and this is probably a spot suited for a current superstar.

Maybe Austin will show up after the match to take part in a segment with Knight and Lashley. With The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment just a week away, anything is possible.