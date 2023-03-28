Ranking All 27 of Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship Title Defenses

0 of 13

Credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 930 days in his most recent run, the longest title reign of the modern era. During that time, he has defended the championship 27 times.

He has faced some of the best competitors in WWE while elevating young stars by giving them unique title opportunities.

Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Daniel Bryan have all tested The Head of the Table and fallen short. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre nearly dethroned the champion in epic clashes.

Jey Uso, Cesaro and Matt Riddle had rare chances to work at the top and rose to the challenge.

These defenses and more have defined the reign of The Head of the Table, who could well see his special title reign end on Sunday, April 2, at WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The following is a complete ranking of those 27 defenses from the least exciting to those that have most defined this era of Reigns and The Bloodline on top.

