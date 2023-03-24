Kansas State's Thrilling Win over Michigan State Continues Unexpected, Amazing Year

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

March Madness is not meant for familiar results. College basketball fans don't flock to their screens to watch the men's NCAA tournament because it diligently follows the script of the regular season.

We want chaos. We want upsets and buzzer-beaters and roller-coaster games. More than anything, we want stories.

And the Kansas State Wildcats are an extraordinary one.

Thanks to a wild, breathtaking 98-93 overtime win over the Michigan State Spartans, their adventure isn't done yet. Markquis Nowell stole the evening with 20 points, an NCAA tournament-record 19 assists and five steals. Keyontae Johnson scored a team-high 22 points, and four other 'Cats netted at least 11 points.

The victory pushed Kansas State into the Elite Eight, one step closer to an improbable national title.

Improbable, as of November, that is.

Kansas State opened the campaign with something close to zero external expectations. In the preseason poll, Big 12 coaches voted the 'Cats to finish last in the league. Based on what happened during the offseason, that forecast certainly wasn't an outlandish view.

In three previous years, K-State finished 11-21, 9-20 and 14-17 with a combined 21-33 record in conference play. The program ended no better than ninth in the 10-team Big 12 in any of those seasons. The long stretch of losing prompted 10-year coach Bruce Weber to resign, although a change of leadership may have happened anyway.

Jerome Tang, a first-time head coach, took over. He assumed control of a flailing program that returned key guard Markquis Nowell, half-time starter Ismael Massoud and nobody else.

Why would that suggest, you know, this?

Sure, the 'Cats leapt into the transfer portal. They brought in Johnson (Florida), Desi Sills (Arkansas State), David N'Guessan (Virginia Tech), Cam Carter (Mississippi State) and Tykei Green (Stony Brook). They also added Nae'Qwon Tomlin from Chipola College.

With the benefit of hindsight, we see the staff's stellar talent identification. But in the moment, the Wildcats—who had nine outgoing transfers and two seniors—were simply filling out a dismantled roster.

Johnson had immense upside, but he collapsed on the court in December 2020, went into a medically induced coma and effectively hadn't played since then. Sills offered some experience, but Green and Tomlin both jumped from a mid-major/lower level. N'Guessan and Carter had simply been role players at their previous stops.

Move ahead to March, and there is nothing surprising.

Kansas State notched a 23-9 record with a third-place finish in a highly competitive league. The team ascended as high as fifth in the AP poll and secured a No. 3 seed for the Big Dance. Knowing their actual performance, the 'Cats aren't a Cinderella and—even as MSU was a slight favorite Thursday night—are hardly an underdog.

But they are unexpected.

No program enduring that much turnover in one offseason is supposed to be here. First-year, first-time head coaches so rarely make the Elite Eight. Nowell, a 5'7" guard, isn't close to prototypical size for an All-American playmaker. Johnson quite literally is fortunate to be alive, let alone playing at this level.

Only a stage as beloved as March Madness can magnify Kansas State's journey in an appropriate light. Only a victory as thrilling as a back-and-forth overtime win could properly amplify its impact.

And perhaps it was only fitting that Kansas State's triumph happened in Madison Square Garden—merely the most iconic basketball arena on the planet—against Tom Izzo, a Hall of Fame coach.

What a game. What a story.

And the Wildcats might not be finished yet.