Report: Julian Nagelsmann Fired by Bayern Munich; Thomas Tuchel Agrees to Contract

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bayern Munich reportedly made a shocking change at manager on Thursday, firing Julian Nagelsmann and hiring former Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, according to footy reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern finds itself one point behind Borussia Dortmund with 25 matches played. The Bavarian giants are at risk of seeing a 10-year title streak ended this season.

The two sides will square up for a crucial clash on Saturday, April 1, after the international break. That lapse in action will presumably give Tuchel the opportunity to get acquainted with some of his players and begin implementing his routines before arguably the most important match of the Bundesliga season.

Nagelsmann, 35, led Bayern to a pair of German Supercup titles and a Bundesliga title last season. The Bavarian giants remain in the running for a Champions League title this season as well, though a brutal quarterfinal matchup with Premier League powerhouse Manchester City looms.

No need to mince words—replacing Nagelsmann is a stunning, and borderline bizarre, move:

Tuchel, 49, has led some of the biggest clubs in Europe, though his tenures haven't lasted long, with his time at Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea all ending within two seasons.

He did win two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, however, and a Champions League title with Chelsea. His tactical prowess has rarely been debated, though his ability to navigate the politics of working with ownership and sporting directors, and his management style within the locker room has been called into question given his short stays at his recent destinations.

At Bayern Munich, the expectation is simple: Win, win and win some more. The Bavarians have grown accustomed to dominating the Bundesliga over the past decade, and Tuchel is seemingly being brought in to provide the group with a jolt as Dortmund threaten the title streak.