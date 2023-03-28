    Final MLB Opening Day 2023 Lineup Predictions, Version 5.0

    Joel ReuterMarch 28, 2023

    Final MLB Opening Day 2023 Lineup Predictions, Version 5.0

    0 of 30

      Anthony Volpe
      Anthony VolpeCliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The 2023 MLB season officially begins on Thursday, and once again, all 30 teams will be in action on Opening Day.

      That means we have time for one final round of Opening Day lineup predictions.

      Our first lineup projections were posted Dec. 9, followed by version 2.0 on Jan. 5, version 3.0 on Feb. 1 and version 4.0 on March 2, so it's time for one final round of predictions before the season begins.

      We've provided our best guesses at who will take the field for each team when the 2023 season opens, taking into account the opposing pitching matchup this time around now that Opening Day starting pitchers have been announced for all 30 teams.

      Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, projected rosters from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation ultimately went into compiling each team's projected lineup.

      Note: (R) indicates a player with rookie status entering the 2023 season.

    Arizona Diamondbacks

    1 of 30

      Kyle Lewis
      Kyle LewisDylan Buell/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Julio Urías (LAD)

      LF Corbin Carroll (R)
      2B Ketel Marte
      RF Jake McCarthy
      1B Christian Walker
      3B Evan Longoria
      CF Kyle Lewis
      DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
      C Gabriel Moreno
      SS Nick Ahmed
      SP Zac Gallen

      Notes

      • With left-hander Julio Urías toeing the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers, expect to see both Evan Longoria and Kyle Lewis in the starting lineup. That means Josh Rojas and Alek Thomas start the season on the bench, but they will be regulars throughout the 2023 season.
      • Incumbent catcher Carson Kelly suffered a fractured forearm last week, so he'll start the season on the injured list, and newcomer Gabriel Moreno will get an early look in the starting role.

    Atlanta Braves

    2 of 30

      Ozzie Albies
      Ozzie AlbiesAP Photo/John Bazemore

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (WAS)

      RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
      1B Matt Olson
      3B Austin Riley
      DH Marcell Ozuna
      CF Michael Harris II
      2B Ozzie Albies
      C Sean Murphy
      LF Eddie Rosario
      SS Orlando Arcia
      SP Max Fried

      Notes

      • With Vaughn Grissom optioned to the minors, the Braves will start the season with veteran Orlando Arcia as their starting shortstop. The 28-year-old posted a 104 OPS+ with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI in 67 games last season and started three of the team's four postseason games at second base. 
      • Assuming he earns a spot on the Opening Day roster, non-roster invitee Kevin Pillar could be a candidate to start in left field with a left-hander on the mound.
    Final MLB Opening Day 2023 Lineup Predictions, Version 5.0
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Baltimore Orioles

    3 of 30

      Adley Rutschman
      Adley RutschmanAP Photo/David J. Phillip

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Corey Kluber (BOS)

      CF Cedric Mullins
      C Adley Rutschman
      RF Anthony Santander
      1B Ryan Mountcastle
      3B Gunnar Henderson (R)
      LF Austin Hays
      DH Kyle Stowers
      2B Adam Frazier
      SS Jorge Mateo
      SP Kyle Gibson

      Notes

      • The Baltimore infield will be a revolving door all season with Ramón Urías the odd man out in this projected lineup. Top prospects Joey Ortiz and Jordan Westburg are also knocking on the door.
      • Kyle Stowers posted an .884 OPS with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games at Triple-A last season, and he should get regular playing time at designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.

    Boston Red Sox

    4 of 30

      Alex Verdugo
      Alex VerdugoDylan Buell/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (BAL)

      RF Alex Verdugo
      3B Rafael Devers
      DH Justin Turner
      LF Masataka Yoshida (R)
      CF Adam Duvall
      1B Triston Casas (R)
      2B Christian Arroyo
      C Reese McGuire
      SS Enrique Hernández
      SP Corey Kluber

      Notes

      • The Red Sox could use a variety of players in the leadoff spot, but in the early going, expect it to be Alex Verdugo against right-handed pitching and Enrique Hernández against left-handed pitching.
      • With non-roster invitee Jorge Alfaro optioned to the minors, Reese McGuire and Connor Wong will be behind the plate for the Red Sox to begin the season. It will be interesting to see how things unfold at the position with no clear-cut everyday starter.

    Chicago Cubs

    5 of 30

      Trey Mancini
      Trey ManciniAP Photo/Abbie Parr

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (MIL)

      2B Nico Hoerner
      SS Dansby Swanson
      LF Ian Happ
      RF Trey Mancini
      CF Cody Bellinger
      DH Patrick Wisdom
      1B Eric Hosmer
      C Tucker Barnhart
      3B Nick Madrigal
      SP Marcus Stroman

      Notes

      • With Seiya Suzuki nursing a strained oblique, the Cubs will likely use slugger Trey Mancini in right field to start the year. He will eventually settle in as the team's primary designated hitter, but for now, that opens the door for Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel to both crack the starting lineup.
      • Catcher should be a straight platoon of Tucker Barnhart and Yan Gomes, with both veterans benefiting from regular rest.

    Chicago White Sox

    6 of 30

      Eloy Jiménez
      Eloy JiménezAP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Framber Valdez (HOU)

      SS Tim Anderson
      CF Luis Robert Jr.
      LF Andrew Benintendi
      RF Eloy Jiménez
      3B Yoán Moncada
      1B Andrew Vaughn
      C Yasmani Grandal
      DH Hanser Alberto
      2B Elvis Andrus
      SP Dylan Cease

      Notes

      • Top prospect Oscar Colas is expected to make the Opening Day roster, but the left-handed hitter could start the year on the bench with a tough lefty in Framber Valdez on the mound for the Houston Astros.
      • Utility infielder Hanser Alberto has played his way onto the roster with a strong spring. He's a .323 career hitter in 582 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, so an Opening Day start could be in the cards.

    Cincinnati Reds

    7 of 30

      Wil Myers
      Wil MyersDylan Buell/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Mitch Keller (PIT)

      2B Jonathan India
      RF Jake Fraley
      DH Wil Myers
      1B Tyler Stephenson
      CF TJ Friedl
      3B Spencer Steer (R)
      C Curt Casali
      LF Will Benson
      SS Kevin Newman
      SP Hunter Greene

      Notes

      • Veteran Joey Votto will start the season on the injured list as he continues to work his way back from surgery on his left shoulder and biceps. The 39-year-old is in the final guaranteed season of his 10-year, $225 million deal.
      • With veteran catchers Curt Casali and Luke Maile both expected to make the team, Tyler Stephenson could see regular action at first base in an effort to keep him healthy in the middle of the lineup.

    Cleveland Guardians

    8 of 30

      Josh Bell
      Josh BellPatrick Mulligan/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Luis Castillo (SEA)

      LF Steven Kwan
      SS Amed Rosario
      3B José Ramírez
      DH Josh Bell
      1B Josh Naylor
      RF Oscar Gonzalez
      2B Andrés Giménez
      C Mike Zunino
      CF Myles Straw
      SP Shane Bieber

      Notes

      • The only real question mark for the Guardians this spring was whether Mike Zunino would be healthy for Opening Day. The fact that they plan to carry two backup catchers in Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria could be an indication he'll need regular rest in the early going while he works his way back from thoracic outlet surgery.
      • The two-year, $33 million deal that Josh Bell earned represents a major signing for the tight-fisted Guardians, but he will provide invaluable protection for José Ramírez in the cleanup spot.

    Colorado Rockies

    9 of 30

      Ezequiel Tovar
      Ezequiel TovarAP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Blake Snell (SD)

      LF Jurickson Profar
      RF Kris Bryant
      DH Charlie Blackmon
      1B C.J. Cron
      2B Ryan McMahon
      CF Yonathan Daza
      3B Elehuris Montero
      C Elias Díaz
      SS Ezequiel Tovar (R)
      SP Germán Márquez

      Notes

      • The late addition of Jurickson Profar on a one-year, $7.8 million deal brought clarity to a lineup that had question marks in the outfield with Randal Grichuk starting the year on the injured list following sports hernia surgery.
      • We're going with Elehuris Montero at third base in the Opening Day lineup since there's a left-hander on the mound, but veteran Mike Moustakas will also see plenty of action at the hot corner. 

    Detroit Tigers

    10 of 30

      Javier Báez
      Javier BáezSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Shane McClanahan (TB)

      LF Kerry Carpenter
      3B Matt Vierling
      CF Riley Greene
      SS Javier Báez
      RF Austin Meadows
      DH Miguel Cabrera
      1B Spencer Torkelson
      2B Jonathan Schoop
      C Jake Rogers
      SP Eduardo Rodríguez

      Notes

      • Who is going to play third base for the Tigers? Matt Vierling and Nick Maton have both seen time there this spring, and veteran Jonathan Schoop has also gotten some reps at the hot corner. With a lefty on the mound, Vierling gets the nod.
      • Kerry Carpenter will likely be the team's primary designated hitter this year, with Miguel Cabrera seeing a reduced role if he performs well. But the future Hall of Famer will almost certainly be in the lineup on Opening Day.

    Houston Astros

    11 of 30

      José Abreu
      José AbreuAP Photo/Jeff Roberson

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Dylan Cease (CWS)

      SS Jeremy Peña
      RF Kyle Tucker
      3B Alex Bregman
      DH Yordan Alvarez
      1B José Abreu
      LF Chas McCormick
      CF Jake Meyers
      2B Mauricio Dubón
      C Martín Maldonado
      SP Framber Valdez

      Notes

      • The Astros will use a platoon of David Hensley and Mauricio Dubón at second base while Jose Altuve recovers from thumb surgery. With Opening Day starter Framber Valdez pitching to a 66.5 percent ground-ball rate last year, the superior defender Dubón gets the start.
      • While veteran Michael Brantley continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery, Yordan Alvarez will be the everyday DH, while Jake Meyers and rookie Justin Dirden will see an expanded role in the outfield. 

    Kansas City Royals

    12 of 30

      Vinnie Pasquantino
      Vinnie PasquantinoAP Photo/Jay Biggerstaff

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Pablo López (MIN)

      DH MJ Melendez
      SS Bobby Witt Jr.
      C Salvador Perez
      1B Vinnie Pasquantino
      3B Hunter Dozier
      CF Kyle Isbel
      LF Edward Olivares
      2B Michael Massey
      RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
      SP Zack Greinke

      Notes

      • With presumptive starting center fielder Drew Waters opening the year on the injured list with a strained oblique, veteran Jackie Bradley Jr. has found his way onto the Opening Day roster after signing a minor league deal. Nate Eaton is also an option to start in the outfield, but Bradley is swinging a hot bat right now.
      • Defensive standout Nicky Lopez will see semi-regular action at second base, shortstop and third base, but expect Michael Massey to get a long look as the starter at second base thanks to his offensive upside. 

    Los Angeles Angels

    13 of 30

      Hunter Renfroe
      Hunter RenfroeAP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Kyle Muller (OAK)

      LF Taylor Ward
      CF Mike Trout
      SP Shohei Ohtani
      3B Anthony Rendon
      RF Hunter Renfroe
      1B Brandon Drury
      2B Luis Rengifo
      C Logan O'Hoppe
      SS David Fletcher

      Notes

      • With the versatility that Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher provide, expect a lot of different infield alignments this season. Anthony Rendon will be the everyday starter at third base as long as he is healthy, but the other three spots will be a constant rotation.
      • First baseman Jared Walsh hit just .200 with a .591 OPS against left-handed pitching last year, so he could platoon this year with Brandon Drury once he returns from the injured list.

    Los Angeles Dodgers

    14 of 30

      J.D. Martinez
      J.D. MartinezMatt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Zac Gallen (ARI)

      RF Mookie Betts
      1B Freddie Freeman
      C Will Smith
      3B Max Muncy
      DH J.D. Martinez
      CF Trayce Thompson
      LF David Peralta
      2B Miguel Vargas (R)
      SS Miguel Rojas
      SP Julio Urías

      Notes

      • The Dodgers have more moving parts on their roster than we've seen in recent years. Trayce Thompson, David Peralta, Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward and James Outman are all in the mix for playing time in left field and center field, though Taylor will also see regular action on the infield.
      • The season-ending injury to Gavin Lux means Miguel Rojas will be the starting shortstop, while rookie Miguel Vargas gets the first crack at being his double-play partner. The 23-year-old is among the NL Rookie of the Year front-runners.

    Miami Marlins

    15 of 30

      Luis Arraez
      Luis ArraezJasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Max Scherzer (NYM)

      2B Luis Arraez
      CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      DH Jorge Soler
      1B Garrett Cooper
      RF Avisaíl García
      3B Jean Segura
      LF Jesús Sánchez
      SS Joey Wendle
      C Jacob Stallings
      SP Sandy Alcantara

      Notes

      • Left field looks like a platoon of Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz to open the year. However, Jorge Soler also saw regular action in the outfield during spring training and could earn time there as well.
      • It will be interesting to see who makes the Opening Day roster between Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias. Both veterans are in camp as non-roster invitees, and a weekend report from Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald suggested that only one will make the team.

    Milwaukee Brewers

    16 of 30

      Joey Wiemer
      Joey WiemerDavid Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (CHC)

      LF Christian Yelich
      SS Willy Adames
      1B Rowdy Tellez
      C William Contreras
      DH Jesse Winker
      3B Luis Urías
      CF Garrett Mitchell (R)
      RF Brian Anderson
      2B Brice Turang (R)
      SP Corbin Burnes

      Notes

      • With Owen Miller claiming the final roster spot over outfield prospect Joey Wiemer, it appears the Brewers will open the year with Brian Anderson in right field, Luis Urías at third base and rookie Brice Turang at second base. They'll have some decisions to make once right fielder Tyrone Taylor returns from the injured list.
      • Slugger Luke Voit has earned a spot on the roster, and he'll likely platoon at first base against left-handed pitching while also seeing time at designated hitter.

    Minnesota Twins

    17 of 30

      Joey Gallo
      Joey GalloBrace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Zack Greinke (KC)

      1B Joey Gallo
      SS Carlos Correa
      DH Byron Buxton
      RF Max Kepler
      3B Jose Miranda
      LF Trevor Larnach
      C Christian Vázquez
      2B Nick Gordon
      CF Michael A. Taylor
      SP Pablo López

      Notes

      • With Alex Kirilloff (wrist surgery) and Jorge Polanco (knee inflammation) both headed to the injured list to start the year, the Twins will go with Joey Gallo at first base and Nick Gordon at second base. Both of those guys could wind up in the outfield once everyone is healthy.
      • Byron Buxton is expected to be the team's everyday designated hitter in the early going, which makes the move to acquire Gold Glove center fielder Michael A. Taylor during the offseason that much more significant.

    New York Mets

    18 of 30

      Francisco Lindor
      Francisco LindorAl Bello/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

      CF Brandon Nimmo
      RF Starling Marte
      SS Francisco Lindor
      1B Pete Alonso
      2B Jeff McNeil
      LF Mark Canha
      DH Daniel Vogelbach
      3B Eduardo Escobar
      C Omar Narváez
      SP Max Scherzer

      Notes

      • As expected, top prospects Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty were both optioned to the minors to start the year. Both have work to do on the defensive side of their games, but they might not be down for long if they continue to crush minor league pitching.
      • With Darin Ruf designated for assignment, it looks like Tommy Pham will serve as the right-handed hitting side of a platoon at designated hitter with Daniel Vogelbach. Speedy outfielder Tim Locastro now has a path to a roster spot.

    New York Yankees

    19 of 30

      Anthony Volpe
      Anthony VolpeBrace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Logan Webb (SF)

      DH DJ LeMahieu
      CF Aaron Judge
      1B Anthony Rizzo
      RF Giancarlo Stanton
      2B Gleyber Torres
      3B Josh Donaldson
      LF Oswaldo Cabrera
      C Jose Trevino
      SS Anthony Volpe (R)
      SP Gerrit Cole

      Notes

      • Along with having three pitchers from their projected starting rotation on the injured list, the Yankees will also be without center fielder Harrison Bader, who is recovering from a strained oblique. In his absence, Aaron Judge will handle center field, Giancarlo Stanton will see time in the outfield, and a platoon of Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will handle left field duties.
      • With a .314/.417/.647 line that includes six doubles, one triple, three home runs and five stolen bases, Anthony Volpe has forced the team's hand and played his way onto the Opening Day roster. He wouldn't be on the team if they didn't intend to give him everyday playing time. 

    Oakland Athletics

    20 of 30

      Jesús Aguilar
      Jesús AguilarChristian Petersen/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

      2B Tony Kemp
      SS Aledmys Díaz
      LF Seth Brown
      1B Jesús Aguilar
      RF Ramón Laureano
      3B Jace Peterson
      C Shea Langeliers
      DH Conner Capel (R)
      CF Esteury Ruiz (R)
      SP Kyle Muller

      Notes

      • Nick Allen and Aledmys Diaz are expected to platoon at shortstop, and Allen could also see time at second base when Tony Kemp plays in the outfield. This is a roster filled with defensive versatility, so expect a different lineup virtually every game in the early going.
      • Former top prospect Cristian Pache is out of minor league options and having a solid spring at the plate. Speedster Esteury Ruiz has a higher ceiling at this point, but Pache could still be given an opportunity to win the center field job thanks to his Gold Glove upside. 

    Philadelphia Phillies

    21 of 30

      Darick Hall
      Darick HallAP Photo/Chris O'Meara

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (TEX)

      SS Trea Turner
      DH Kyle Schwarber
      C J.T. Realmuto
      1B Darick Hall
      RF Nick Castellanos
      2B Bryson Stott
      3B Alec Bohm
      CF Brandon Marsh
      LF Dalton Guthrie
      SP Aaron Nola

      Notes

      • Already without Bryce Harper while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the Phillies were dealt another offensive blow when first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL last week. Darick Hall will be his replacement, which frees up the DH spot for Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos and opens up playing time for an outfielder.
      • The leading candidates to take on a bigger role in the outfield are Dalton Guthrie and Jake Cave. Guthrie hit .302/.363/.476 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 steals in 92 games at Triple-A last year and is the better defensive outfielder, while Cave has more MLB experience and has been swinging a hot bat this spring. 

    Pittsburgh Pirates

    22 of 30

      Carlos Santana
      Carlos SantanaJoe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Hunter Greene (CIN)

      SS Oneil Cruz
      LF Bryan Reynolds
      RF Andrew McCutchen
      DH Carlos Santana
      1B Ji-Man Choi
      3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
      CF Jack Suwinski
      2B Rodolfo Castro
      C Austin Hedges
      SP Mitch Keller

      Notes

      • The Pirates could go with significantly different batting orders depending on the opposing pitcher. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is a candidate to hit leadoff when a left-hander is on the mound, and Connor Joe could platoon with Jack Suwinski in the outfield, with Bryan Reynolds shifting back to center field against southpaw starters.
      • Ji Hwan Bae went 11-for-33 as a September call-up last year, and he could fill a super-utility role with playing time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

    San Diego Padres

    23 of 30

      Xander Bogaerts
      Xander BogaertsChris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Germán Márquez (COL)

      SS Xander Bogaerts
      LF Juan Soto
      3B Manny Machado
      1B Jake Cronenworth
      DH Matt Carpenter
      2B Ha-Seong Kim
      CF Trent Grisham
      C Austin Nola
      RF David Dahl
      SP Blake Snell

      Notes

      • While the Padres wait for Fernando Tatis Jr. to serve the final 20 games of his PED suspension, some combination of David Dahl, José Azocar and perhaps even Matt Carpenter will handle right field. Adam Engel would have been a candidate as well, but he is headed for the injured list with a strained hamstring.
      • Once they have their full lineup in place, expect a straight platoon at designated hitter between Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz. If Cruz struggles, Brandon Dixon could push him for the right-handed hitting role.

    San Francisco Giants

    24 of 30

      Michael Conforto
      Michael ConfortoAP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY)

      1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
      2B Thairo Estrada
      LF Michael Conforto
      RF Joc Pederson
      3B David Villar
      CF Mike Yastrzemski
      SS Brandon Crawford
      C Joey Bart
      DH Blake Sabol
      SP Logan Webb

      Notes

      • Mitch Haniger (strained oblique) and Austin Slater (strained hamstring) are both expected to start the year on the injured list, which means Joc Pederson will likely be an everyday outfielder for the time being rather than the primary designated hitter.
      • That in turn opens up the DH role, and Rule 5 pick Blake Sabol has earned the first crack at the job by hitting .349/.474/.651 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI this spring.

    Seattle Mariners

    25 of 30

      Teoscar Hernández
      Teoscar HernándezSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Shane Bieber (CLE)

      CF Julio Rodríguez
      2B Kolten Wong
      1B Ty France
      RF Teoscar Hernández
      C Cal Raleigh
      3B Eugenio Suárez
      DH AJ Pollock
      LF Jarred Kelenic
      SS J.P. Crawford
      SP Luis Castillo

      Notes

      • While versatile bench players Tommy La Stella and Sam Haggerty will see occasional starts and catcher Tom Murphy will play a game or two a week, this should be the go-to lineup for the Mariners to open the year.
      • It remains to be seen who will hit leadoff between Julio Rodríguez and Kolten Wong, but expect them to be 1-2 in some order. Slotting Cal Raleigh in the No. 5 spot in the batting order helps provide balance and breaks up what would be three straight right-handed hitters.

    St. Louis Cardinals

    26 of 30

      Jordan Walker
      Jordan WalkerMark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Alek Manoah (TOR)

      2B Brendan Donovan
      LF Lars Nootbaar
      1B Paul Goldschmidt
      3B Nolan Arenado
      C Willson Contreras
      CF Tyler O'Neill
      RF Dylan Carlson
      DH Jordan Walker (R)
      SS Tommy Edman
      SP Miles Mikolas

      Notes

      • The Cardinals roster has started to take shape since the announcement that top prospect Jordan Walker has officially played his way onto the team. Juan Yepez was optioned to the minors, which almost certainly means Nolan Gorman, Taylor Motter and Alec Burleson all have spots on the bench.
      • Walker will see time at the corner outfield spots as well as designated hitter, and similar to Anthony Volpe with the Yankees, he wouldn't be breaking camp with the team if he wasn't going to be an everyday player.

    Tampa Bay Rays

    27 of 30

      Randy Arozarena
      Randy ArozarenaEric Espada/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (DET)

      1B Yandy Díaz
      SS Wander Franco
      LF Randy Arozarena
      2B Brandon Lowe
      DH Harold Ramirez
      RF Manuel Margot
      3B Isaac Paredes
      C Christian Bethancourt
      CF Jose Siri
      SP Shane McClanahan

      Notes

      • Former top prospect Josh Lowe could eventually claim the center field job. The 25-year-old hit .315/.402/.556 with 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 67 RBI in 80 games at Triple-A last year, and he is widely regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in the minors.
      • It will likely be an evenly split platoon at catcher between Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejía, though it's worth mentioning that Bethancourt got the start in both postseason games last year. 

    Texas Rangers

    28 of 30

      Corey Seager
      Corey SeagerAdam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Aaron Nola (PHI)

      2B Marcus Semien
      SS Corey Seager
      1B Nathaniel Lowe
      RF Adolis García
      LF Robbie Grossman
      3B Josh Jung
      DH Brad Miller
      C Jonah Heim
      CF Bubba Thompson
      SP Jacob deGrom

      Notes

      • The Rangers outfield was a major question mark for most of the offseason, but the Robbie Grossman signing plugged a hole in left field, and an injury to Leody Taveras (strained oblique) cleared a path for Bubba Thompson in center field.
      • Veterans Brad Miller and Mitch Garver are the leading candidates for designated hitter at-bats, though Garver will also see time behind the plate. It's also far too soon to give up on Ezequiel Duran as a potential impact player long-term.

    Toronto Blue Jays

    29 of 30

      Brandon Belt
      Brandon BeltCliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Miles Mikolas (STL)

      RF George Springer
      SS Bo Bichette
      1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      DH Brandon Belt
      C Alejandro Kirk
      LF Daulton Varsho
      3B Matt Chapman
      2B Whit Merrifield
      CF Kevin Kiermaier
      SP Alek Manoah

      Notes

      • The Blue Jays made it a point to get more left-handed hitters in the lineup during the offseason, adding Daulton Varsho, Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier. It will likely be Belt or Varsho in the cleanup spot to provide some balance at the top.
      • Whit Merrifield, Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio are all in the mix for playing time at second base, and while Merrifield could see the bulk of the action early on, the hot hand will likely emerge as the go-to option.

    Washington Nationals

    30 of 30

      Dominic Smith
      Dominic SmithNick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Max Fried (ATL)

      RF Lane Thomas
      1B Dominic Smith
      DH Joey Meneses
      3B Jeimer Candelario
      LF Corey Dickerson
      2B Luis García
      C Keibert Ruiz
      SS CJ Abrams
      CF Victor Robles
      SP Patrick Corbin

      Notes

      • There figures to be a lot of shuffling in the Nationals lineup over the course of the season, with reclamation projects Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario ideally turning into trade chips by midseason.
      • This looks like a make-or-break season for former top prospect Victor Robles, especially with top prospect Robert Hassell III expected to start the year at Double-A and potentially knocking on the door by midseason. 

      All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.

    X