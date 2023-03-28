Final MLB Opening Day 2023 Lineup Predictions, Version 5.0March 28, 2023
Final MLB Opening Day 2023 Lineup Predictions, Version 5.0
The 2023 MLB season officially begins on Thursday, and once again, all 30 teams will be in action on Opening Day.
That means we have time for one final round of Opening Day lineup predictions.
Our first lineup projections were posted Dec. 9, followed by version 2.0 on Jan. 5, version 3.0 on Feb. 1 and version 4.0 on March 2, so it's time for one final round of predictions before the season begins.
We've provided our best guesses at who will take the field for each team when the 2023 season opens, taking into account the opposing pitching matchup this time around now that Opening Day starting pitchers have been announced for all 30 teams.
Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, projected rosters from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation ultimately went into compiling each team's projected lineup.
Note: (R) indicates a player with rookie status entering the 2023 season.
Arizona Diamondbacks
- With left-hander Julio Urías toeing the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers, expect to see both Evan Longoria and Kyle Lewis in the starting lineup. That means Josh Rojas and Alek Thomas start the season on the bench, but they will be regulars throughout the 2023 season.
- Incumbent catcher Carson Kelly suffered a fractured forearm last week, so he'll start the season on the injured list, and newcomer Gabriel Moreno will get an early look in the starting role.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Julio Urías (LAD)
LF Corbin Carroll (R)
2B Ketel Marte
RF Jake McCarthy
1B Christian Walker
3B Evan Longoria
CF Kyle Lewis
DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
C Gabriel Moreno
SS Nick Ahmed
SP Zac Gallen
Notes
Atlanta Braves
- With Vaughn Grissom optioned to the minors, the Braves will start the season with veteran Orlando Arcia as their starting shortstop. The 28-year-old posted a 104 OPS+ with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI in 67 games last season and started three of the team's four postseason games at second base.
- Assuming he earns a spot on the Opening Day roster, non-roster invitee Kevin Pillar could be a candidate to start in left field with a left-hander on the mound.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (WAS)
RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
1B Matt Olson
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
CF Michael Harris II
2B Ozzie Albies
C Sean Murphy
LF Eddie Rosario
SS Orlando Arcia
SP Max Fried
Notes
Baltimore Orioles
- The Baltimore infield will be a revolving door all season with Ramón Urías the odd man out in this projected lineup. Top prospects Joey Ortiz and Jordan Westburg are also knocking on the door.
- Kyle Stowers posted an .884 OPS with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games at Triple-A last season, and he should get regular playing time at designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Corey Kluber (BOS)
CF Cedric Mullins
C Adley Rutschman
RF Anthony Santander
1B Ryan Mountcastle
3B Gunnar Henderson (R)
LF Austin Hays
DH Kyle Stowers
2B Adam Frazier
SS Jorge Mateo
SP Kyle Gibson
Notes
Boston Red Sox
- The Red Sox could use a variety of players in the leadoff spot, but in the early going, expect it to be Alex Verdugo against right-handed pitching and Enrique Hernández against left-handed pitching.
- With non-roster invitee Jorge Alfaro optioned to the minors, Reese McGuire and Connor Wong will be behind the plate for the Red Sox to begin the season. It will be interesting to see how things unfold at the position with no clear-cut everyday starter.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (BAL)
RF Alex Verdugo
3B Rafael Devers
DH Justin Turner
LF Masataka Yoshida (R)
CF Adam Duvall
1B Triston Casas (R)
2B Christian Arroyo
C Reese McGuire
SS Enrique Hernández
SP Corey Kluber
Notes
Chicago Cubs
- With Seiya Suzuki nursing a strained oblique, the Cubs will likely use slugger Trey Mancini in right field to start the year. He will eventually settle in as the team's primary designated hitter, but for now, that opens the door for Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel to both crack the starting lineup.
- Catcher should be a straight platoon of Tucker Barnhart and Yan Gomes, with both veterans benefiting from regular rest.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (MIL)
2B Nico Hoerner
SS Dansby Swanson
LF Ian Happ
RF Trey Mancini
CF Cody Bellinger
DH Patrick Wisdom
1B Eric Hosmer
C Tucker Barnhart
3B Nick Madrigal
SP Marcus Stroman
Notes
Chicago White Sox
- Top prospect Oscar Colas is expected to make the Opening Day roster, but the left-handed hitter could start the year on the bench with a tough lefty in Framber Valdez on the mound for the Houston Astros.
- Utility infielder Hanser Alberto has played his way onto the roster with a strong spring. He's a .323 career hitter in 582 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, so an Opening Day start could be in the cards.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Framber Valdez (HOU)
SS Tim Anderson
CF Luis Robert Jr.
LF Andrew Benintendi
RF Eloy Jiménez
3B Yoán Moncada
1B Andrew Vaughn
C Yasmani Grandal
DH Hanser Alberto
2B Elvis Andrus
SP Dylan Cease
Notes
Cincinnati Reds
- Veteran Joey Votto will start the season on the injured list as he continues to work his way back from surgery on his left shoulder and biceps. The 39-year-old is in the final guaranteed season of his 10-year, $225 million deal.
- With veteran catchers Curt Casali and Luke Maile both expected to make the team, Tyler Stephenson could see regular action at first base in an effort to keep him healthy in the middle of the lineup.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Mitch Keller (PIT)
2B Jonathan India
RF Jake Fraley
DH Wil Myers
1B Tyler Stephenson
CF TJ Friedl
3B Spencer Steer (R)
C Curt Casali
LF Will Benson
SS Kevin Newman
SP Hunter Greene
Notes
Cleveland Guardians
- The only real question mark for the Guardians this spring was whether Mike Zunino would be healthy for Opening Day. The fact that they plan to carry two backup catchers in Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria could be an indication he'll need regular rest in the early going while he works his way back from thoracic outlet surgery.
- The two-year, $33 million deal that Josh Bell earned represents a major signing for the tight-fisted Guardians, but he will provide invaluable protection for José Ramírez in the cleanup spot.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Luis Castillo (SEA)
LF Steven Kwan
SS Amed Rosario
3B José Ramírez
DH Josh Bell
1B Josh Naylor
RF Oscar Gonzalez
2B Andrés Giménez
C Mike Zunino
CF Myles Straw
SP Shane Bieber
Notes
Colorado Rockies
- The late addition of Jurickson Profar on a one-year, $7.8 million deal brought clarity to a lineup that had question marks in the outfield with Randal Grichuk starting the year on the injured list following sports hernia surgery.
- We're going with Elehuris Montero at third base in the Opening Day lineup since there's a left-hander on the mound, but veteran Mike Moustakas will also see plenty of action at the hot corner.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Blake Snell (SD)
LF Jurickson Profar
RF Kris Bryant
DH Charlie Blackmon
1B C.J. Cron
2B Ryan McMahon
CF Yonathan Daza
3B Elehuris Montero
C Elias Díaz
SS Ezequiel Tovar (R)
SP Germán Márquez
Notes
Detroit Tigers
- Who is going to play third base for the Tigers? Matt Vierling and Nick Maton have both seen time there this spring, and veteran Jonathan Schoop has also gotten some reps at the hot corner. With a lefty on the mound, Vierling gets the nod.
- Kerry Carpenter will likely be the team's primary designated hitter this year, with Miguel Cabrera seeing a reduced role if he performs well. But the future Hall of Famer will almost certainly be in the lineup on Opening Day.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Shane McClanahan (TB)
LF Kerry Carpenter
3B Matt Vierling
CF Riley Greene
SS Javier Báez
RF Austin Meadows
DH Miguel Cabrera
1B Spencer Torkelson
2B Jonathan Schoop
C Jake Rogers
SP Eduardo Rodríguez
Notes
Houston Astros
- The Astros will use a platoon of David Hensley and Mauricio Dubón at second base while Jose Altuve recovers from thumb surgery. With Opening Day starter Framber Valdez pitching to a 66.5 percent ground-ball rate last year, the superior defender Dubón gets the start.
- While veteran Michael Brantley continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery, Yordan Alvarez will be the everyday DH, while Jake Meyers and rookie Justin Dirden will see an expanded role in the outfield.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Dylan Cease (CWS)
SS Jeremy Peña
RF Kyle Tucker
3B Alex Bregman
DH Yordan Alvarez
1B José Abreu
LF Chas McCormick
CF Jake Meyers
2B Mauricio Dubón
C Martín Maldonado
SP Framber Valdez
Notes
Kansas City Royals
- With presumptive starting center fielder Drew Waters opening the year on the injured list with a strained oblique, veteran Jackie Bradley Jr. has found his way onto the Opening Day roster after signing a minor league deal. Nate Eaton is also an option to start in the outfield, but Bradley is swinging a hot bat right now.
- Defensive standout Nicky Lopez will see semi-regular action at second base, shortstop and third base, but expect Michael Massey to get a long look as the starter at second base thanks to his offensive upside.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Pablo López (MIN)
DH MJ Melendez
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
C Salvador Perez
1B Vinnie Pasquantino
3B Hunter Dozier
CF Kyle Isbel
LF Edward Olivares
2B Michael Massey
RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
SP Zack Greinke
Notes
Los Angeles Angels
- With the versatility that Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela, Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher provide, expect a lot of different infield alignments this season. Anthony Rendon will be the everyday starter at third base as long as he is healthy, but the other three spots will be a constant rotation.
- First baseman Jared Walsh hit just .200 with a .591 OPS against left-handed pitching last year, so he could platoon this year with Brandon Drury once he returns from the injured list.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Kyle Muller (OAK)
LF Taylor Ward
CF Mike Trout
SP Shohei Ohtani
3B Anthony Rendon
RF Hunter Renfroe
1B Brandon Drury
2B Luis Rengifo
C Logan O'Hoppe
SS David Fletcher
Notes
Los Angeles Dodgers
- The Dodgers have more moving parts on their roster than we've seen in recent years. Trayce Thompson, David Peralta, Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward and James Outman are all in the mix for playing time in left field and center field, though Taylor will also see regular action on the infield.
- The season-ending injury to Gavin Lux means Miguel Rojas will be the starting shortstop, while rookie Miguel Vargas gets the first crack at being his double-play partner. The 23-year-old is among the NL Rookie of the Year front-runners.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Zac Gallen (ARI)
RF Mookie Betts
1B Freddie Freeman
C Will Smith
3B Max Muncy
DH J.D. Martinez
CF Trayce Thompson
LF David Peralta
2B Miguel Vargas (R)
SS Miguel Rojas
SP Julio Urías
Notes
Miami Marlins
- Left field looks like a platoon of Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz to open the year. However, Jorge Soler also saw regular action in the outfield during spring training and could earn time there as well.
- It will be interesting to see who makes the Opening Day roster between Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias. Both veterans are in camp as non-roster invitees, and a weekend report from Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald suggested that only one will make the team.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Max Scherzer (NYM)
2B Luis Arraez
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Jorge Soler
1B Garrett Cooper
RF Avisaíl García
3B Jean Segura
LF Jesús Sánchez
SS Joey Wendle
C Jacob Stallings
SP Sandy Alcantara
Notes
Milwaukee Brewers
- With Owen Miller claiming the final roster spot over outfield prospect Joey Wiemer, it appears the Brewers will open the year with Brian Anderson in right field, Luis Urías at third base and rookie Brice Turang at second base. They'll have some decisions to make once right fielder Tyrone Taylor returns from the injured list.
- Slugger Luke Voit has earned a spot on the roster, and he'll likely platoon at first base against left-handed pitching while also seeing time at designated hitter.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (CHC)
LF Christian Yelich
SS Willy Adames
1B Rowdy Tellez
C William Contreras
DH Jesse Winker
3B Luis Urías
CF Garrett Mitchell (R)
RF Brian Anderson
2B Brice Turang (R)
SP Corbin Burnes
Notes
Minnesota Twins
- With Alex Kirilloff (wrist surgery) and Jorge Polanco (knee inflammation) both headed to the injured list to start the year, the Twins will go with Joey Gallo at first base and Nick Gordon at second base. Both of those guys could wind up in the outfield once everyone is healthy.
- Byron Buxton is expected to be the team's everyday designated hitter in the early going, which makes the move to acquire Gold Glove center fielder Michael A. Taylor during the offseason that much more significant.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Zack Greinke (KC)
1B Joey Gallo
SS Carlos Correa
DH Byron Buxton
RF Max Kepler
3B Jose Miranda
LF Trevor Larnach
C Christian Vázquez
2B Nick Gordon
CF Michael A. Taylor
SP Pablo López
Notes
New York Mets
- As expected, top prospects Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty were both optioned to the minors to start the year. Both have work to do on the defensive side of their games, but they might not be down for long if they continue to crush minor league pitching.
- With Darin Ruf designated for assignment, it looks like Tommy Pham will serve as the right-handed hitting side of a platoon at designated hitter with Daniel Vogelbach. Speedy outfielder Tim Locastro now has a path to a roster spot.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara (MIA)
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
2B Jeff McNeil
LF Mark Canha
DH Daniel Vogelbach
3B Eduardo Escobar
C Omar Narváez
SP Max Scherzer
Notes
New York Yankees
- Along with having three pitchers from their projected starting rotation on the injured list, the Yankees will also be without center fielder Harrison Bader, who is recovering from a strained oblique. In his absence, Aaron Judge will handle center field, Giancarlo Stanton will see time in the outfield, and a platoon of Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will handle left field duties.
- With a .314/.417/.647 line that includes six doubles, one triple, three home runs and five stolen bases, Anthony Volpe has forced the team's hand and played his way onto the Opening Day roster. He wouldn't be on the team if they didn't intend to give him everyday playing time.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Logan Webb (SF)
DH DJ LeMahieu
CF Aaron Judge
1B Anthony Rizzo
RF Giancarlo Stanton
2B Gleyber Torres
3B Josh Donaldson
LF Oswaldo Cabrera
C Jose Trevino
SS Anthony Volpe (R)
SP Gerrit Cole
Notes
Oakland Athletics
- Nick Allen and Aledmys Diaz are expected to platoon at shortstop, and Allen could also see time at second base when Tony Kemp plays in the outfield. This is a roster filled with defensive versatility, so expect a different lineup virtually every game in the early going.
- Former top prospect Cristian Pache is out of minor league options and having a solid spring at the plate. Speedster Esteury Ruiz has a higher ceiling at this point, but Pache could still be given an opportunity to win the center field job thanks to his Gold Glove upside.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
2B Tony Kemp
SS Aledmys Díaz
LF Seth Brown
1B Jesús Aguilar
RF Ramón Laureano
3B Jace Peterson
C Shea Langeliers
DH Conner Capel (R)
CF Esteury Ruiz (R)
SP Kyle Muller
Notes
Philadelphia Phillies
- Already without Bryce Harper while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the Phillies were dealt another offensive blow when first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL last week. Darick Hall will be his replacement, which frees up the DH spot for Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos and opens up playing time for an outfielder.
- The leading candidates to take on a bigger role in the outfield are Dalton Guthrie and Jake Cave. Guthrie hit .302/.363/.476 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 steals in 92 games at Triple-A last year and is the better defensive outfielder, while Cave has more MLB experience and has been swinging a hot bat this spring.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (TEX)
SS Trea Turner
DH Kyle Schwarber
C J.T. Realmuto
1B Darick Hall
RF Nick Castellanos
2B Bryson Stott
3B Alec Bohm
CF Brandon Marsh
LF Dalton Guthrie
SP Aaron Nola
Notes
Pittsburgh Pirates
- The Pirates could go with significantly different batting orders depending on the opposing pitcher. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is a candidate to hit leadoff when a left-hander is on the mound, and Connor Joe could platoon with Jack Suwinski in the outfield, with Bryan Reynolds shifting back to center field against southpaw starters.
- Ji Hwan Bae went 11-for-33 as a September call-up last year, and he could fill a super-utility role with playing time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Hunter Greene (CIN)
SS Oneil Cruz
LF Bryan Reynolds
RF Andrew McCutchen
DH Carlos Santana
1B Ji-Man Choi
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
CF Jack Suwinski
2B Rodolfo Castro
C Austin Hedges
SP Mitch Keller
Notes
San Diego Padres
- While the Padres wait for Fernando Tatis Jr. to serve the final 20 games of his PED suspension, some combination of David Dahl, José Azocar and perhaps even Matt Carpenter will handle right field. Adam Engel would have been a candidate as well, but he is headed for the injured list with a strained hamstring.
- Once they have their full lineup in place, expect a straight platoon at designated hitter between Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz. If Cruz struggles, Brandon Dixon could push him for the right-handed hitting role.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Germán Márquez (COL)
SS Xander Bogaerts
LF Juan Soto
3B Manny Machado
1B Jake Cronenworth
DH Matt Carpenter
2B Ha-Seong Kim
CF Trent Grisham
C Austin Nola
RF David Dahl
SP Blake Snell
Notes
San Francisco Giants
- Mitch Haniger (strained oblique) and Austin Slater (strained hamstring) are both expected to start the year on the injured list, which means Joc Pederson will likely be an everyday outfielder for the time being rather than the primary designated hitter.
- That in turn opens up the DH role, and Rule 5 pick Blake Sabol has earned the first crack at the job by hitting .349/.474/.651 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI this spring.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY)
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
2B Thairo Estrada
LF Michael Conforto
RF Joc Pederson
3B David Villar
CF Mike Yastrzemski
SS Brandon Crawford
C Joey Bart
DH Blake Sabol
SP Logan Webb
Notes
Seattle Mariners
- While versatile bench players Tommy La Stella and Sam Haggerty will see occasional starts and catcher Tom Murphy will play a game or two a week, this should be the go-to lineup for the Mariners to open the year.
- It remains to be seen who will hit leadoff between Julio Rodríguez and Kolten Wong, but expect them to be 1-2 in some order. Slotting Cal Raleigh in the No. 5 spot in the batting order helps provide balance and breaks up what would be three straight right-handed hitters.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Shane Bieber (CLE)
CF Julio Rodríguez
2B Kolten Wong
1B Ty France
RF Teoscar Hernández
C Cal Raleigh
3B Eugenio Suárez
DH AJ Pollock
LF Jarred Kelenic
SS J.P. Crawford
SP Luis Castillo
Notes
St. Louis Cardinals
- The Cardinals roster has started to take shape since the announcement that top prospect Jordan Walker has officially played his way onto the team. Juan Yepez was optioned to the minors, which almost certainly means Nolan Gorman, Taylor Motter and Alec Burleson all have spots on the bench.
- Walker will see time at the corner outfield spots as well as designated hitter, and similar to Anthony Volpe with the Yankees, he wouldn't be breaking camp with the team if he wasn't going to be an everyday player.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Alek Manoah (TOR)
2B Brendan Donovan
LF Lars Nootbaar
1B Paul Goldschmidt
3B Nolan Arenado
C Willson Contreras
CF Tyler O'Neill
RF Dylan Carlson
DH Jordan Walker (R)
SS Tommy Edman
SP Miles Mikolas
Notes
Tampa Bay Rays
- Former top prospect Josh Lowe could eventually claim the center field job. The 25-year-old hit .315/.402/.556 with 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 67 RBI in 80 games at Triple-A last year, and he is widely regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in the minors.
- It will likely be an evenly split platoon at catcher between Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejía, though it's worth mentioning that Bethancourt got the start in both postseason games last year.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (DET)
1B Yandy Díaz
SS Wander Franco
LF Randy Arozarena
2B Brandon Lowe
DH Harold Ramirez
RF Manuel Margot
3B Isaac Paredes
C Christian Bethancourt
CF Jose Siri
SP Shane McClanahan
Notes
Texas Rangers
- The Rangers outfield was a major question mark for most of the offseason, but the Robbie Grossman signing plugged a hole in left field, and an injury to Leody Taveras (strained oblique) cleared a path for Bubba Thompson in center field.
- Veterans Brad Miller and Mitch Garver are the leading candidates for designated hitter at-bats, though Garver will also see time behind the plate. It's also far too soon to give up on Ezequiel Duran as a potential impact player long-term.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Aaron Nola (PHI)
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
LF Robbie Grossman
3B Josh Jung
DH Brad Miller
C Jonah Heim
CF Bubba Thompson
SP Jacob deGrom
Notes
Toronto Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays made it a point to get more left-handed hitters in the lineup during the offseason, adding Daulton Varsho, Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier. It will likely be Belt or Varsho in the cleanup spot to provide some balance at the top.
- Whit Merrifield, Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio are all in the mix for playing time at second base, and while Merrifield could see the bulk of the action early on, the hot hand will likely emerge as the go-to option.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. RHP Miles Mikolas (STL)
RF George Springer
SS Bo Bichette
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
DH Brandon Belt
C Alejandro Kirk
LF Daulton Varsho
3B Matt Chapman
2B Whit Merrifield
CF Kevin Kiermaier
SP Alek Manoah
Notes
Washington Nationals
- There figures to be a lot of shuffling in the Nationals lineup over the course of the season, with reclamation projects Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario ideally turning into trade chips by midseason.
- This looks like a make-or-break season for former top prospect Victor Robles, especially with top prospect Robert Hassell III expected to start the year at Double-A and potentially knocking on the door by midseason.
Projected Starting Lineup vs. LHP Max Fried (ATL)
RF Lane Thomas
1B Dominic Smith
DH Joey Meneses
3B Jeimer Candelario
LF Corey Dickerson
2B Luis García
C Keibert Ruiz
SS CJ Abrams
CF Victor Robles
SP Patrick Corbin
Notes
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.