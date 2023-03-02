Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 4.0

0 of 30

Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images

With spring training in full swing, Opening Day rosters are taking shape, though inevitable injuries could create question marks in the coming weeks.

Already, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has been lost for the season with a torn ACL, which led to shuffling in their lineup prediction.

Our first Opening Day lineup projections were posted Dec. 9, followed by version 2.0 on Jan. 5 and version 3.0 on Feb. 1, so it's on to version 4.0 with less than a month to go until Opening Day.

We've provided our best guesses at who will take the field for each team when the 2023 season opens.

Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, projected rosters from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's list.

Note: (R) indicates a player with rookie status entering the 2023 season.