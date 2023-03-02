Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 4.0

Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 4.0March 2, 2023
With spring training in full swing, Opening Day rosters are taking shape, though inevitable injuries could create question marks in the coming weeks.
Already, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has been lost for the season with a torn ACL, which led to shuffling in their lineup prediction.
Our first Opening Day lineup projections were posted Dec. 9, followed by version 2.0 on Jan. 5 and version 3.0 on Feb. 1, so it's on to version 4.0 with less than a month to go until Opening Day.
We've provided our best guesses at who will take the field for each team when the 2023 season opens.
Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, projected rosters from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's list.
Note: (R) indicates a player with rookie status entering the 2023 season.
Arizona Diamondbacks
- The D-backs open the season against the Dodgers, which likely means there will be a left-hander on the mound. That's the reason Evan Longoria is penciled in at third base, as he will likely get the bulk of his playing time against southpaws with Josh Rojas starting at third base the rest of the time.
- National League Gold Glove Award finalist Alek Thomas struggled to a 76 OPS+ in 411 plate appearances as a rookie, but his defense is good enough to warrant the everyday center field job while he tries to work out the kinks offensively.
Projected Starting Lineup
LF Corbin Carroll (R)
2B Ketel Marte
RF Jake McCarthy
1B Christian Walker
3B Evan Longoria
DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
C Carson Kelly
SS Nick Ahmed
CF Alek Thomas
SP Zac Gallen
Atlanta Braves
- Rising star Vaughn Grissom will have every opportunity to win the starting shortstop job in spring training. If it looks like he needs more time to develop in the minors, Orlando Arcia is a solid fallback option with 4,274 career innings at the position.
- Atlanta still owes Marcell Ozuna $36 million over the next two seasons along with a $1 million buyout on a 2025 club option, so chances are he will be given regular playing time at designated hitter to start the year. If he struggles, the team could consider cutting ties.
Projected Starting Lineup
RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
2B Ozzie Albies
CF Michael Harris II
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
C Sean Murphy
DH Marcell Ozuna
LF Eddie Rosario
SS Vaughn Grissom
SP Max Fried
Baltimore Orioles
- The Orioles have an infield logjam with Adam Frazier, Jorge Mateo, Gunnar Henderson and Ramón Urías vying for playing time alongside first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. Expect a regular rotation among that quartet, and all four could be in the lineup on days when one of them is plugged into the designated hitter spot.
- Rookie slugger Kyle Stowers is the other leading candidate for DH at-bats besides the player who doesn't start on the infield. The 25-year-old posted an .884 OPS with 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games at Triple-A last year.
Projected Starting Lineup
CF Cedric Mullins
C Adley Rutschman
3B Gunnar Henderson (R)
RF Anthony Santander
1B Ryan Mountcastle
DH Ramón Urías
LF Austin Hays
2B Adam Frazier
SS Jorge Mateo
SP Kyle Gibson
Boston Red Sox
- Manager Alex Cora has said offseason addition Masataka Yoshida is likely to hit in the middle of the lineup, which leaves an opening at the top of the order. Rookie Triston Casas is a candidate, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, but the most likely option is Enrique Hernández, who has hit leadoff 161 times over the past two years.
- With Trevor Story (elbow surgery) sidelined indefinitely and Adalberto Mondesi (knee surgery) still working his way back from an April injury, Christian Arroyo will be the guy at second base.
Projected Starting Lineup
SS Enrique Hernández
3B Rafael Devers
DH Justin Turner
LF Masataka Yoshida (R)
CF Adam Duvall
RF Alex Verdugo
1B Triston Casas (R)
C Jorge Alfaro
2B Christian Arroyo
SP Chris Sale
Chicago Cubs
- Where does Christopher Morel fit in the Cubs' plans? The versatile infielder-outfielder could slot in as the everyday third baseman, but that would leave slugger Patrick Wisdom without a clear path to playing time after he led the team with 25 home runs last year. A super-utility role is the more likely solution.
- There is still a chance top prospect Matt Mervis could outperform Eric Hosmer in spring training and claim the starting first base job. Hosmer signed a no-risk, league-minimum deal and is being paid by other teams, so he could simply be released.
Projected Starting Lineup
2B Nico Hoerner
SS Dansby Swanson
LF Ian Happ
DH Trey Mancini
1B Eric Hosmer
RF Seiya Suzuki
CF Cody Bellinger
3B Christopher Morel
C Tucker Barnhart
SP Marcus Stroman
Chicago White Sox
- Top prospect Oscar Colas is off to a 4-for-9 start through his first four spring training games. The 24-year-old hit .314/.371/.524 with 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 117 games in the minors last year while reaching Triple-A, and he is competing with Gavin Sheets for the right field job.
- Bringing back veteran Elvis Andrus on a one-year, $3 million deal plugged a glaring hole at second base. After he was released by the A's in August, the 34-year-old posted a 116 OPS+ and 1.8 WAR in 43 games while filling in for the injured Tim Anderson.
Projected Starting Lineup
SS Tim Anderson
LF Andrew Benintendi
CF Luis Robert Jr.
DH Eloy Jiménez
1B Andrew Vaughn
3B Yoán Moncada
RF Oscar Colas (R)
C Yasmani Grandal
2B Elvis Andrus
SP Dylan Cease
Cincinnati Reds
- Joey Votto underwent surgery on his left rotator cuff and biceps in August, and while there is optimism he will be ready for Opening Day, there's a chance he'll need extra time to get ready for the season.
- If Votto starts the year on the injured list, Wil Myers will likely shift to first base. That would open a spot in the lineup for someone from the group of Stuart Fairchild, Nick Solak, Will Benson, Michael Siani and non-roster invitee Chad Pinder, either in the outfield or at designated hitter.
Projected Starting Lineup
LF TJ Friedl
2B Jonathan India
1B Joey Votto
C Tyler Stephenson
DH Wil Myers
RF Jake Fraley
3B Spencer Steer (R)
SS Kevin Newman
CF Nick Senzel
SP Nick Lodolo
Cleveland Guardians
- Catcher Mike Zunino is working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. If he's not ready for Opening Day, the Guardians might be forced to go with top prospect Bo Naylor, who would benefit from more developmental time with his defense.
- One thing to monitor in spring training is where Andrés Giménez hits in the batting order. The 2022 breakout star made at least one start at all nine spots last year, with his primary position being No. 6. But the addition of Josh Bell and a full season of Oscar Gonzalez could shake things up.
Projected Starting Lineup
LF Steven Kwan
SS Amed Rosario
3B José Ramírez
DH Josh Bell
2B Andrés Giménez
1B Josh Naylor
RF Oscar Gonzalez
C Mike Zunino
CF Myles Straw
SP Shane Bieber
Colorado Rockies
- Outfielder Randal Grichuk will likely start the season on the injured list after undergoing sports hernia surgery in mid-February, and that opens a spot in the lineup for an outfielder or a designated hitter if Charlie Blackmon takes the field.
- Sean Bouchard hit .297/.454/.500 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 97 plate appearances as a rookie last season, so he could be the front-runner to claim a starting job. Elehuris Montero, Michael Toglia and Nolan Jones are other options.
Projected Starting Lineup
CF Yonathan Daza
LF Kris Bryant
3B Ryan McMahon
1B C.J. Cron
RF Charlie Blackmon
2B Brendan Rodgers
DH Sean Bouchard
C Elias Díaz
SS Ezequiel Tovar (R)
SP Kyle Freeland
Detroit Tigers
- Detroit's third base job might be the most wide-open position in baseball after Jeimer Candelario was non-tendered. Nick Maton, Tyler Nevin, Matt Vierling and non-roster invitees César Hernández and Andy Ibáñez are all candidates to claim it.
- Expect Kerry Carpenter to get regular time at designated hitter and a corner outfield spot. The 25-year-old posted a 1.025 OPS with 30 home runs in 98 games in the upper levels of the minors last year, and he had a 128 OPS+ and six long balls in 31 games in the big leagues.
Projected Starting Lineup
CF Riley Greene
DH Miguel Cabrera
LF Austin Meadows
SS Javier Báez
C Eric Haase
2B Jonathan Schoop
1B Spencer Torkelson
3B Nick Maton
RF Akil Baddoo
SP Eduardo Rodriguez
Houston Astros
- Veteran Michael Brantley is on track to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing right shoulder surgery. If he needs a brief stint on the injured list, Jake Meyers could step into the lineup, while Yordan Alvarez will also play left field.
- With Lance McCullers Jr. headed for the injured list because of a strained elbow, Framber Valdez is a lock for the Opening Day starter nod. That will also open up a spot in the rotation for hard-throwing rookie Hunter Brown.
Projected Starting Lineup
2B Jose Altuve
SS Jeremy Peña
DH Yordan Alvarez
1B José Abreu
3B Alex Bregman
RF Kyle Tucker
LF Michael Brantley
CF Chas McCormick
C Martín Maldonado
SP Framber Valdez
Kansas City Royals
- A position battle to watch is the slick-fielding Nicky Lopez against the offensively superior Michael Massey at second base. The team could also use Bobby Witt Jr. at third base and play Massey and Lopez up the middle.
- Non-roster invitee Franmil Reyes could be an early low-cost power source at designated hitter. Once Drew Waters returns from a strained oblique, he will start in center field, pushing Kyle Isbel to right field and Edward Olivares into the DH role.
Projected Starting Lineup
LF MJ Melendez
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
C Salvador Perez
1B Vinnie Pasquantino
RF Edward Olivares
DH Franmil Reyes
CF Kyle Isbel
3B Hunter Dozier
2B Michael Massey
SP Zack Greinke
Los Angeles Angels
- The Angels have a ton of flexibility on the infield with Luis Rengifo, Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela and David Fletcher capable of playing multiple positions. That provides insurance for the oft-injured Anthony Rendon while also allowing manager Phil Nevin to play the hot hand up the middle.
- Expect a straight platoon of Max Stassi and rookie Logan O'Hoppe behind the plate to start the year, though O'Hoppe will have a chance to play his way into a larger role.
Projected Starting Lineup
LF Taylor Ward
CF Mike Trout
DH Shohei Ohtani
3B Anthony Rendon
2B Brandon Drury
1B Jared Walsh
RF Hunter Renfroe
SS Luis Rengifo
C Logan O'Hoppe (R)
SP Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
- The Dodgers were dealt a major blow when Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL Monday. That made their under-the-radar trade for Miguel Rojas from the Marlins extremely important, as he will take over as the everyday shortstop.
- A trade for Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa or signing of Jurickson Profar to handle left field and allow Chris Taylor more time on the infield are hypothetical solutions if L.A. is not confident in its in-house options.
Projected Starting Lineup
RF Mookie Betts
1B Freddie Freeman
C Will Smith
3B Max Muncy
DH J.D. Martinez
CF Trayce Thompson
SS Miguel Rojas
LF Chris Taylor
2B Miguel Vargas (R)
SP Julio Urías
Miami Marlins
- The Marlins have hit Jazz Chisholm Jr. leadoff in the past, but it remains to be seen if that's their plan for this season following the additions of contact-oriented hitters Luis Arraez and Jean Segura.
- Left field is the club's biggest position battle. Bryan De La Cruz is viewed as the front-runner after posting a 103 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 355 plate appearances. Jesús Sánchez, Peyton Burdick, Jerar Encarnacion and utility man Jon Berti are also in the mix.
Projected Starting Lineup
2B Luis Arraez
3B Jean Segura
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Garrett Cooper
DH Jorge Soler
RF Avisaíl García
SS Joey Wendle
LF Bryan De La Cruz
C Jacob Stallings
SP Sandy Alcantara
Milwaukee Brewers
- The X-factor in the Brewers lineup is free-agent signing Brian Anderson, who was a solid player with the Marlins before a down year in 2022 led to his being non-tendered. If he claims the everyday third base job, Luis Urías will shift to second base. If not, rookie Brice Turang could snag the starting second base job.
- With Tyrone Taylor sidelined for the first month, the Brewers could turn to top prospect Sal Frelick in the outfield. The 2021 first-round pick ranked No. 55 on B/R's preseason Top 100 prospect list, and he hit .331/.403/.480 with 45 extra-base hits in 119 games over three minor league levels last year. Non-roster invitee Tyler Naquin is also an option.
Projected Starting Lineup
LF Christian Yelich
SS Willy Adames
1B Rowdy Tellez
C William Contreras
DH Jesse Winker
2B Luis Urías
CF Garrett Mitchell (R)
3B Brian Anderson
RF Sal Frelick (R)
SP Corbin Burnes
Minnesota Twins
- With 2021 American League Gold Glove winner Michael A. Taylor having been acquired from the Royals to provide depth in center field, the Twins could use Byron Buxton at designated hitter a few times a week in an effort to keep him healthy following another injury-plagued season.
- Arizona Fall League standout Edouard Julien is 3-for-7 with two home runs to start spring training, and with his defensive versatility he could play his way onto the Opening Day roster in a utility role.
Projected Starting Lineup
CF Byron Buxton
SS Carlos Correa
2B Jorge Polanco
RF Max Kepler
3B Jose Miranda
LF Joey Gallo
1B Alex Kirilloff
DH Nick Gordon
C Christian Vázquez
SP Sonny Gray
New York Mets
- The presumption is that top prospects Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty will start the season at Triple-A Syracuse while they continue to work on their defense. Even if that's the case, don't be surprised if both have staked claims to starting roles before the All-Star break.
- The designated hitter platoon of Daniel Vogelbach (377 PA, .879 OPS, 18 HR vs. RHP) and Darin Ruf (183 PA, .753 OPS, 9 HR vs. LHP) has a chance to be extremely productive. The duo will earn a combined $4.5 million in 2023.
Projected Starting Lineup
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
2B Jeff McNeil
DH Daniel Vogelbach
LF Mark Canha
3B Eduardo Escobar
C Omar Narváez
SP Justin Verlander
New York Yankees
- Slugger Giancarlo Stanton will get the bulk of his playing time at designated hitter, but penciling him into left field for Opening Day allows DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Josh Donaldson to also be part of the lineup.
- The shortstop battle between rookie Oswald Peraza and incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be one to watch in spring training. If Peraza wins the job, Kiner-Falefa can be a defense-minded backup across the infield.
Projected Starting Lineup
DH DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
1B Anthony Rizzo
LF Giancarlo Stanton
3B Josh Donaldson
2B Gleyber Torres
CF Harrison Bader
SS Oswald Peraza (R)
C Jose Trevino
SP Gerrit Cole
Oakland Athletics
- JJ Bleday was the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, and he should be the front-runner for the starting left field job after coming over from the Marlins in a one-for-one swap for left-hander A.J. Puk. The 25-year-old hit .167/.277/.309 with 17 extra-base hits and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 238 plate appearances as a rookie last year.
- Aledmys Díaz signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal during the offseason, and while he is not part of our projected lineup, he will be an everyday player in a super-utility role after playing six positions last year.
Projected Starting Lineup
2B Tony Kemp
RF Ramón Laureano
1B Seth Brown
DH Jesús Aguilar
3B Jace Peterson
C Shea Langeliers
LF JJ Bleday
SS Nick Allen
CF Esteury Ruiz (R)
SP Paul Blackburn
Philadelphia Phillies
- The only question mark in the Phillies lineup is the designated hitter spot while Bryce Harper continues to recover from November Tommy John surgery. Darick Hall filled in for him last year and posted a 121 OPS+ with eight doubles, nine home runs and 16 RBI in 41 games.
- It won't impact the Opening Day roster, but the biggest position battle in spring training will be for the No. 5 starter job between Bailey Falter and uber-prospect Andrew Painter, who could become just the fifth teenager to pitch in the majors since 1992 (after Félix Hernández, Dylan Bundy, Julio Urías and Elvis Luciano).
Projected Starting Lineup
SS Trea Turner
LF Kyle Schwarber
1B Rhys Hoskins
C J.T. Realmuto
3B Alec Bohm
DH Darick Hall
RF Nick Castellanos
CF Brandon Marsh
2B Bryson Stott
SP Aaron Nola
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Shortstop Oneil Cruz hit .282/.331/.541 in 145 plate appearances out of the leadoff spot last year, so that job should be his to start the season. Eventually, his power production could make a spot in the middle of the lineup more logical, but for now his dynamic all-around skill set fits almost anywhere.
- Rodolfo Castro had a 102 OPS+ with 11 home runs in 71 games last season, but he will need to hold off Ji Hwan Bae to win the starting second base job. Both could make the Opening Day roster, with Bae also capable of playing in the outfield.
Projected Starting Lineup
SS Oneil Cruz
CF Bryan Reynolds
LF Andrew McCutchen
1B Ji-Man Choi
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
DH Carlos Santana
RF Jack Suwinski
2B Rodolfo Castro
C Austin Hedges
SP Mitch Keller
San Diego Padres
- Once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from the final 20 games of his PED suspension, he will likely hit cleanup and play right field. Everyone else will shift down in the order, and veterans Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter will move into a righty-lefty platoon at designated hitter.
- Joe Musgrove suffered a fractured left big toe in the weight room Monday, which should clinch the Opening Day starter spot for Yu Darvish. Both will be counted on to shoulder the load atop a starting rotation with question marks at the back end.
Projected Starting Lineup
SS Xander Bogaerts
LF Juan Soto
3B Manny Machado
1B Jake Cronenworth
DH Nelson Cruz
RF Matt Carpenter
2B Ha-Seong Kim
C Austin Nola
CF Trent Grisham
SP Yu Darvish
San Francisco Giants
- The Giants open the season against the Yankees, which likely means Gerrit Cole will be the opposing pitcher on Opening Day. That should make left-handed hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. a lock for the starting nod at first base, with right-handed hitters J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores on the bench.
- Joc Pederson will earn a hefty $19.7 million this season after accepting a qualifying offer, but he still fits best as a platoon player. Austin Slater could push him to the bench against left-handed pitching, and Slater will also play all three outfield spots after logging a 119 OPS+ in 325 plate appearances last year.
Projected Starting Lineup
2B Thairo Estrada
CF Mike Yastrzemski
RF Mitch Haniger
DH Joc Pederson
LF Michael Conforto
3B David Villar
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
SS Brandon Crawford
C Joey Bart
SP Logan Webb
Seattle Mariners
- The Mariners could use Kolten Wong as their leadoff hitter and Julio Rodríguez in the No. 2 spot, but expect them to be the table-setters in some order. The team's second basemen ranked 28th with a .608 OPS last season, so Wong has the potential to be a significant upgrade.
- This could be a make-or-break season for former top prospect Jarred Kelenic. If he struggles, veteran AJ Pollock is also an option in left field, while Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and non-roster invitee Kole Calhoun could also get time in the grass.
Projected Starting Lineup
CF Julio Rodríguez
2B Kolten Wong
1B Ty France
RF Teoscar Hernández
3B Eugenio Suárez
C Cal Raleigh
DH AJ Pollock
LF Jarred Kelenic
SS J.P. Crawford
SP Luis Castillo
St. Louis Cardinals
- Jordan Walker is the type of elite prospect who could force his way onto the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, similar to what Julio Rodríguez did with the Mariners last year. The 20-year-old hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 119 games at Double-A last season, and he moved to the outfield over the final two months of the season after being drafted as a third baseman.
- Aside from the players listed above, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Alec Burleson are in the mix for playing time, and the hot bat could handle designated hitter. Gorman is also an option at second base if the versatile Brendan Donovan is playing elsewhere.
Projected Starting Lineup
SS Tommy Edman
CF Tyler O'Neill
1B Paul Goldschmidt
3B Nolan Arenado
C Willson Contreras
LF Dylan Carlson
RF Jordan Walker (R)
DH Lars Nootbaar
2B Brendan Donovan
SP Adam Wainwright
Tampa Bay Rays
- The Rays return all the major pieces from last year's lineup, including a healthy Brandon Lowe after the power-hitting second baseman was limited to 65 games with back and triceps injuries.
- With Tyler Glasnow sidelined because of a strained oblique, left-hander Shane McClanahan should be a lock for the Opening Day start following his breakout season. Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs and newcomer Zach Eflin will follow him in the rotation, with Yonny Chirinos the front-runner for the vacant spot.
Projected Starting Lineup
1B Yandy Díaz
SS Wander Franco
LF Randy Arozarena
2B Brandon Lowe
RF Manuel Margot
DH Harold Ramirez
3B Isaac Paredes
C Christian Bethancourt
CF Jose Siri
SP Shane McClanahan
Texas Rangers
- The Rangers' addition of veteran Robbie Grossman on a one-year, $2 million deal likely shut the door on a reunion with former top prospect Jurickson Profar. With the hole plugged in left field, Brad Miller can return to a utility role.
- Mark Mathias hit .277/.365/.554 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 74 plate appearances last season after he was acquired in the deadline deal that sent reliever Matt Bush to the Brewers. If the team doesn't want to use one of its catchers at designated hitter, he could be the leading alternative for the job.
Projected Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
DH Mitch Garver
LF Robbie Grossman
C Jonah Heim
3B Josh Jung
CF Leody Taveras
SP Jacob deGrom
Toronto Blue Jays
- Second base will be a revolving door for the Blue Jays with Whit Merrifield, Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal expected to get time there. Merrifield is also an option in the outfield, while Espinal and Biggio are capable of playing multiple positions.
- Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk should both be in the lineup against left-handed pitching, with Brandon Belt on the bench. The offseason additions of Belt, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier provided balance to what was a right-handed-heavy lineup.
Projected Starting Lineup
RF George Springer
SS Bo Bichette
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
C Alejandro Kirk
3B Matt Chapman
LF Daulton Varsho
DH Brandon Belt
2B Whit Merrifield
CF Kevin Kiermaier
SP Alek Manoah
Washington Nationals
- CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas, Luis García and Keibert Ruiz will have margin for error with the rebuilding Nats, who are in the early stages of resetting the roster. Former top prospect Carter Kieboom could also get another look after injuries derailed his rise to a starting role.
- Reclamation projects Jeimer Candelario and Dominic Smith will be counted on to shoulder the run production load and could be flipped before the trade deadline if they perform well while playing on one-year deals.
Projected Starting Lineup
RF Lane Thomas
LF Corey Dickerson
DH Joey Meneses
3B Jeimer Candelario
1B Dominic Smith
C Keibert Ruiz
2B Luis García
CF Victor Robles
SS CJ Abrams
SP Josiah Gray
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday unless otherwise noted.