    Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 4.0

    Joel ReuterMarch 2, 2023

      Jordan Walker
      Jordan WalkerBenjamin Rusnak/Getty Images

      With spring training in full swing, Opening Day rosters are taking shape, though inevitable injuries could create question marks in the coming weeks.

      Already, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux has been lost for the season with a torn ACL, which led to shuffling in their lineup prediction.

      Our first Opening Day lineup projections were posted Dec. 9, followed by version 2.0 on Jan. 5 and version 3.0 on Feb. 1, so it's on to version 4.0 with less than a month to go until Opening Day.

      We've provided our best guesses at who will take the field for each team when the 2023 season opens.

      Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, projected rosters from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's list.

      Note: (R) indicates a player with rookie status entering the 2023 season.

    Arizona Diamondbacks

    1 of 30

      Corbin Carroll
      Corbin CarrollChris Coduto/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      LF Corbin Carroll (R)
      2B Ketel Marte
      RF Jake McCarthy
      1B Christian Walker
      3B Evan Longoria
      DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
      C Carson Kelly
      SS Nick Ahmed
      CF Alek Thomas
      SP Zac Gallen

      Notes

      • The D-backs open the season against the Dodgers, which likely means there will be a left-hander on the mound. That's the reason Evan Longoria is penciled in at third base, as he will likely get the bulk of his playing time against southpaws with Josh Rojas starting at third base the rest of the time.
      • National League Gold Glove Award finalist Alek Thomas struggled to a 76 OPS+ in 411 plate appearances as a rookie, but his defense is good enough to warrant the everyday center field job while he tries to work out the kinks offensively.

    Atlanta Braves

    2 of 30

      Vaughn Grissom
      Vaughn GrissomMitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
      2B Ozzie Albies
      CF Michael Harris II
      3B Austin Riley
      1B Matt Olson
      C Sean Murphy
      DH Marcell Ozuna
      LF Eddie Rosario
      SS Vaughn Grissom
      SP Max Fried

      Notes

      • Rising star Vaughn Grissom will have every opportunity to win the starting shortstop job in spring training. If it looks like he needs more time to develop in the minors, Orlando Arcia is a solid fallback option with 4,274 career innings at the position.
      • Atlanta still owes Marcell Ozuna $36 million over the next two seasons along with a $1 million buyout on a 2025 club option, so chances are he will be given regular playing time at designated hitter to start the year. If he struggles, the team could consider cutting ties.
    Baltimore Orioles

    3 of 30

      Ramón Urías
      Ramón UríasNick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      CF Cedric Mullins
      C Adley Rutschman
      3B Gunnar Henderson (R)
      RF Anthony Santander
      1B Ryan Mountcastle
      DH Ramón Urías
      LF Austin Hays
      2B Adam Frazier
      SS Jorge Mateo
      SP Kyle Gibson

      Notes

      • The Orioles have an infield logjam with Adam Frazier, Jorge Mateo, Gunnar Henderson and Ramón Urías vying for playing time alongside first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. Expect a regular rotation among that quartet, and all four could be in the lineup on days when one of them is plugged into the designated hitter spot.
      • Rookie slugger Kyle Stowers is the other leading candidate for DH at-bats besides the player who doesn't start on the infield. The 25-year-old posted an .884 OPS with 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games at Triple-A last year.

    Boston Red Sox

    4 of 30

      Triston Casas
      Triston CasasBillie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      SS Enrique Hernández
      3B Rafael Devers
      DH Justin Turner
      LF Masataka Yoshida (R)
      CF Adam Duvall
      RF Alex Verdugo
      1B Triston Casas (R)
      C Jorge Alfaro
      2B Christian Arroyo
      SP Chris Sale

      Notes

      • Manager Alex Cora has said offseason addition Masataka Yoshida is likely to hit in the middle of the lineup, which leaves an opening at the top of the order. Rookie Triston Casas is a candidate, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, but the most likely option is Enrique Hernández, who has hit leadoff 161 times over the past two years.
      • With Trevor Story (elbow surgery) sidelined indefinitely and Adalberto Mondesi (knee surgery) still working his way back from an April injury, Christian Arroyo will be the guy at second base.

    Chicago Cubs

    5 of 30

      Christopher Morel
      Christopher MorelQuinn Harris/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      2B Nico Hoerner
      SS Dansby Swanson
      LF Ian Happ
      DH Trey Mancini
      1B Eric Hosmer
      RF Seiya Suzuki
      CF Cody Bellinger
      3B Christopher Morel
      C Tucker Barnhart
      SP Marcus Stroman

      Notes

      • Where does Christopher Morel fit in the Cubs' plans? The versatile infielder-outfielder could slot in as the everyday third baseman, but that would leave slugger Patrick Wisdom without a clear path to playing time after he led the team with 25 home runs last year. A super-utility role is the more likely solution.
      • There is still a chance top prospect Matt Mervis could outperform Eric Hosmer in spring training and claim the starting first base job. Hosmer signed a no-risk, league-minimum deal and is being paid by other teams, so he could simply be released.

    Chicago White Sox

    6 of 30

      Oscar Colas
      Oscar ColasNorm Hall/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      SS Tim Anderson
      LF Andrew Benintendi
      CF Luis Robert Jr.
      DH Eloy Jiménez
      1B Andrew Vaughn
      3B Yoán Moncada
      RF Oscar Colas (R)
      C Yasmani Grandal
      2B Elvis Andrus
      SP Dylan Cease

      Notes

      • Top prospect Oscar Colas is off to a 4-for-9 start through his first four spring training games. The 24-year-old hit .314/.371/.524 with 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 117 games in the minors last year while reaching Triple-A, and he is competing with Gavin Sheets for the right field job.
      • Bringing back veteran Elvis Andrus on a one-year, $3 million deal plugged a glaring hole at second base. After he was released by the A's in August, the 34-year-old posted a 116 OPS+ and 1.8 WAR in 43 games while filling in for the injured Tim Anderson.

    Cincinnati Reds

    7 of 30

      Joey Votto
      Joey VottoSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      LF TJ Friedl
      2B Jonathan India
      1B Joey Votto
      C Tyler Stephenson
      DH Wil Myers
      RF Jake Fraley
      3B Spencer Steer (R)
      SS Kevin Newman
      CF Nick Senzel
      SP Nick Lodolo

      Notes

      • Joey Votto underwent surgery on his left rotator cuff and biceps in August, and while there is optimism he will be ready for Opening Day, there's a chance he'll need extra time to get ready for the season.
      • If Votto starts the year on the injured list, Wil Myers will likely shift to first base. That would open a spot in the lineup for someone from the group of Stuart Fairchild, Nick Solak, Will Benson, Michael Siani and non-roster invitee Chad Pinder, either in the outfield or at designated hitter.

    Cleveland Guardians

    8 of 30

      Mike Zunino
      Mike ZuninoRic Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      LF Steven Kwan
      SS Amed Rosario
      3B José Ramírez
      DH Josh Bell
      2B Andrés Giménez
      1B Josh Naylor
      RF Oscar Gonzalez
      C Mike Zunino
      CF Myles Straw
      SP Shane Bieber

      Notes

      • Catcher Mike Zunino is working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. If he's not ready for Opening Day, the Guardians might be forced to go with top prospect Bo Naylor, who would benefit from more developmental time with his defense.
      • One thing to monitor in spring training is where Andrés Giménez hits in the batting order. The 2022 breakout star made at least one start at all nine spots last year, with his primary position being No. 6. But the addition of Josh Bell and a full season of Oscar Gonzalez could shake things up.

    Colorado Rockies

    9 of 30

      Ezequiel Tovar
      Ezequiel TovarAP Photo/David Zalubowski

      Projected Starting Lineup

      CF Yonathan Daza
      LF Kris Bryant
      3B Ryan McMahon
      1B C.J. Cron
      RF Charlie Blackmon
      2B Brendan Rodgers
      DH Sean Bouchard
      C Elias Díaz
      SS Ezequiel Tovar (R)
      SP Kyle Freeland

      Notes

      • Outfielder Randal Grichuk will likely start the season on the injured list after undergoing sports hernia surgery in mid-February, and that opens a spot in the lineup for an outfielder or a designated hitter if Charlie Blackmon takes the field.
      • Sean Bouchard hit .297/.454/.500 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 97 plate appearances as a rookie last season, so he could be the front-runner to claim a starting job. Elehuris Montero, Michael Toglia and Nolan Jones are other options.

    Detroit Tigers

    10 of 30

      Spencer Torkelson
      Spencer TorkelsonSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      CF Riley Greene
      DH Miguel Cabrera
      LF Austin Meadows
      SS Javier Báez
      C Eric Haase
      2B Jonathan Schoop
      1B Spencer Torkelson
      3B Nick Maton
      RF Akil Baddoo
      SP Eduardo Rodriguez

      Notes

      • Detroit's third base job might be the most wide-open position in baseball after Jeimer Candelario was non-tendered. Nick Maton, Tyler Nevin, Matt Vierling and non-roster invitees César Hernández and Andy Ibáñez are all candidates to claim it.
      • Expect Kerry Carpenter to get regular time at designated hitter and a corner outfield spot. The 25-year-old posted a 1.025 OPS with 30 home runs in 98 games in the upper levels of the minors last year, and he had a 128 OPS+ and six long balls in 31 games in the big leagues.

    Houston Astros

    11 of 30

      Michael Brantley
      Michael BrantleyJim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      2B Jose Altuve
      SS Jeremy Peña
      DH Yordan Alvarez
      1B José Abreu
      3B Alex Bregman
      RF Kyle Tucker
      LF Michael Brantley
      CF Chas McCormick
      C Martín Maldonado
      SP Framber Valdez

      Notes

      • Veteran Michael Brantley is on track to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing right shoulder surgery. If he needs a brief stint on the injured list, Jake Meyers could step into the lineup, while Yordan Alvarez will also play left field.
      • With Lance McCullers Jr. headed for the injured list because of a strained elbow, Framber Valdez is a lock for the Opening Day starter nod. That will also open up a spot in the rotation for hard-throwing rookie Hunter Brown.

    Kansas City Royals

    12 of 30

      MJ Melendez
      MJ MelendezEd Zurga/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      LF MJ Melendez
      SS Bobby Witt Jr.
      C Salvador Perez
      1B Vinnie Pasquantino
      RF Edward Olivares
      DH Franmil Reyes
      CF Kyle Isbel
      3B Hunter Dozier
      2B Michael Massey
      SP Zack Greinke

      Notes

      • A position battle to watch is the slick-fielding Nicky Lopez against the offensively superior Michael Massey at second base. The team could also use Bobby Witt Jr. at third base and play Massey and Lopez up the middle.
      • Non-roster invitee Franmil Reyes could be an early low-cost power source at designated hitter. Once Drew Waters returns from a strained oblique, he will start in center field, pushing Kyle Isbel to right field and Edward Olivares into the DH role.

    Los Angeles Angels

    13 of 30

      Brandon Drury
      Brandon DruryRic Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      LF Taylor Ward
      CF Mike Trout
      DH Shohei Ohtani
      3B Anthony Rendon
      2B Brandon Drury
      1B Jared Walsh
      RF Hunter Renfroe
      SS Luis Rengifo
      C Logan O'Hoppe (R)
      SP Shohei Ohtani

      Notes

      • The Angels have a ton of flexibility on the infield with Luis Rengifo, Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela and David Fletcher capable of playing multiple positions. That provides insurance for the oft-injured Anthony Rendon while also allowing manager Phil Nevin to play the hot hand up the middle.
      • Expect a straight platoon of Max Stassi and rookie Logan O'Hoppe behind the plate to start the year, though O'Hoppe will have a chance to play his way into a larger role.

    Los Angeles Dodgers

    14 of 30

      Miguel Rojas
      Miguel RojasAP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

      Projected Starting Lineup

      RF Mookie Betts
      1B Freddie Freeman
      C Will Smith
      3B Max Muncy
      DH J.D. Martinez
      CF Trayce Thompson
      SS Miguel Rojas
      LF Chris Taylor
      2B Miguel Vargas (R)
      SP Julio Urías

      Notes

      • The Dodgers were dealt a major blow when Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL Monday. That made their under-the-radar trade for Miguel Rojas from the Marlins extremely important, as he will take over as the everyday shortstop.
      • A trade for Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa or signing of Jurickson Profar to handle left field and allow Chris Taylor more time on the infield are hypothetical solutions if L.A. is not confident in its in-house options.

    Miami Marlins

    15 of 30

      Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      Jazz Chisholm Jr.AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

      Projected Starting Lineup

      2B Luis Arraez
      3B Jean Segura
      CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      1B Garrett Cooper
      DH Jorge Soler
      RF Avisaíl García
      SS Joey Wendle
      LF Bryan De La Cruz
      C Jacob Stallings
      SP Sandy Alcantara

      Notes

      • The Marlins have hit Jazz Chisholm Jr. leadoff in the past, but it remains to be seen if that's their plan for this season following the additions of contact-oriented hitters Luis Arraez and Jean Segura.
      • Left field is the club's biggest position battle. Bryan De La Cruz is viewed as the front-runner after posting a 103 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 355 plate appearances. Jesús Sánchez, Peyton Burdick, Jerar Encarnacion and utility man Jon Berti are also in the mix.

    Milwaukee Brewers

    16 of 30

      Brian Anderson
      Brian AndersonSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      LF Christian Yelich
      SS Willy Adames
      1B Rowdy Tellez
      C William Contreras
      DH Jesse Winker
      2B Luis Urías
      CF Garrett Mitchell (R)
      3B Brian Anderson
      RF Sal Frelick (R)
      SP Corbin Burnes

      Notes

      • The X-factor in the Brewers lineup is free-agent signing Brian Anderson, who was a solid player with the Marlins before a down year in 2022 led to his being non-tendered. If he claims the everyday third base job, Luis Urías will shift to second base. If not, rookie Brice Turang could snag the starting second base job.
      • With Tyrone Taylor sidelined for the first month, the Brewers could turn to top prospect Sal Frelick in the outfield. The 2021 first-round pick ranked No. 55 on B/R's preseason Top 100 prospect list, and he hit .331/.403/.480 with 45 extra-base hits in 119 games over three minor league levels last year. Non-roster invitee Tyler Naquin is also an option.

    Minnesota Twins

    17 of 30

      Nick Gordon
      Nick GordonEd Zurga/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      CF Byron Buxton
      SS Carlos Correa
      2B Jorge Polanco
      RF Max Kepler
      3B Jose Miranda
      LF Joey Gallo
      1B Alex Kirilloff
      DH Nick Gordon
      C Christian Vázquez
      SP Sonny Gray

      Notes

      • With 2021 American League Gold Glove winner Michael A. Taylor having been acquired from the Royals to provide depth in center field, the Twins could use Byron Buxton at designated hitter a few times a week in an effort to keep him healthy following another injury-plagued season.
      • Arizona Fall League standout Edouard Julien is 3-for-7 with two home runs to start spring training, and with his defensive versatility he could play his way onto the Opening Day roster in a utility role.

    New York Mets

    18 of 30

      Justin Verlander
      Justin VerlanderAP Photo/Jeff Roberson

      Projected Starting Lineup

      CF Brandon Nimmo
      RF Starling Marte
      SS Francisco Lindor
      1B Pete Alonso
      2B Jeff McNeil
      DH Daniel Vogelbach
      LF Mark Canha
      3B Eduardo Escobar
      C Omar Narváez
      SP Justin Verlander

      Notes

      • The presumption is that top prospects Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty will start the season at Triple-A Syracuse while they continue to work on their defense. Even if that's the case, don't be surprised if both have staked claims to starting roles before the All-Star break.
      • The designated hitter platoon of Daniel Vogelbach (377 PA, .879 OPS, 18 HR vs. RHP) and Darin Ruf (183 PA, .753 OPS, 9 HR vs. LHP) has a chance to be extremely productive. The duo will earn a combined $4.5 million in 2023.

    New York Yankees

    19 of 30

      Gleyber Torres
      Gleyber TorresCliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      DH DJ LeMahieu
      RF Aaron Judge
      1B Anthony Rizzo
      LF Giancarlo Stanton
      3B Josh Donaldson
      2B Gleyber Torres
      CF Harrison Bader
      SS Oswald Peraza (R)
      C Jose Trevino
      SP Gerrit Cole

      Notes

      • Slugger Giancarlo Stanton will get the bulk of his playing time at designated hitter, but penciling him into left field for Opening Day allows DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Josh Donaldson to also be part of the lineup.
      • The shortstop battle between rookie Oswald Peraza and incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be one to watch in spring training. If Peraza wins the job, Kiner-Falefa can be a defense-minded backup across the infield.

    Oakland Athletics

    20 of 30

      JJ Bleday
      JJ BledayChris Bernacchi/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      2B Tony Kemp
      RF Ramón Laureano
      1B Seth Brown
      DH Jesús Aguilar
      3B Jace Peterson
      C Shea Langeliers
      LF JJ Bleday
      SS Nick Allen
      CF Esteury Ruiz (R)
      SP Paul Blackburn

      Notes

      • JJ Bleday was the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, and he should be the front-runner for the starting left field job after coming over from the Marlins in a one-for-one swap for left-hander A.J. Puk. The 25-year-old hit .167/.277/.309 with 17 extra-base hits and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 238 plate appearances as a rookie last year.
      • Aledmys Díaz signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal during the offseason, and while he is not part of our projected lineup, he will be an everyday player in a super-utility role after playing six positions last year.

    Philadelphia Phillies

    21 of 30

      Darick Hall
      Darick HallJim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      SS Trea Turner
      LF Kyle Schwarber
      1B Rhys Hoskins
      C J.T. Realmuto
      3B Alec Bohm
      DH Darick Hall
      RF Nick Castellanos
      CF Brandon Marsh
      2B Bryson Stott
      SP Aaron Nola

      Notes

      • The only question mark in the Phillies lineup is the designated hitter spot while Bryce Harper continues to recover from November Tommy John surgery. Darick Hall filled in for him last year and posted a 121 OPS+ with eight doubles, nine home runs and 16 RBI in 41 games.
      • It won't impact the Opening Day roster, but the biggest position battle in spring training will be for the No. 5 starter job between Bailey Falter and uber-prospect Andrew Painter, who could become just the fifth teenager to pitch in the majors since 1992 (after Félix Hernández, Dylan Bundy, Julio Urías and Elvis Luciano).

    Pittsburgh Pirates

    22 of 30

      Rodolfo Castro
      Rodolfo CastroElsa/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      SS Oneil Cruz
      CF Bryan Reynolds
      LF Andrew McCutchen
      1B Ji-Man Choi
      3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
      DH Carlos Santana
      RF Jack Suwinski
      2B Rodolfo Castro
      C Austin Hedges
      SP Mitch Keller

      Notes

      • Shortstop Oneil Cruz hit .282/.331/.541 in 145 plate appearances out of the leadoff spot last year, so that job should be his to start the season. Eventually, his power production could make a spot in the middle of the lineup more logical, but for now his dynamic all-around skill set fits almost anywhere.
      • Rodolfo Castro had a 102 OPS+ with 11 home runs in 71 games last season, but he will need to hold off Ji Hwan Bae to win the starting second base job. Both could make the Opening Day roster, with Bae also capable of playing in the outfield.

    San Diego Padres

    23 of 30

      Matt Carpenter
      Matt CarpenterMatt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      SS Xander Bogaerts
      LF Juan Soto
      3B Manny Machado
      1B Jake Cronenworth
      DH Nelson Cruz
      RF Matt Carpenter
      2B Ha-Seong Kim
      C Austin Nola
      CF Trent Grisham
      SP Yu Darvish

      Notes

      • Once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from the final 20 games of his PED suspension, he will likely hit cleanup and play right field. Everyone else will shift down in the order, and veterans Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter will move into a righty-lefty platoon at designated hitter.
      • Joe Musgrove suffered a fractured left big toe in the weight room Monday, which should clinch the Opening Day starter spot for Yu Darvish. Both will be counted on to shoulder the load atop a starting rotation with question marks at the back end.

    San Francisco Giants

    24 of 30

      David Villar
      David VillarChris Coduto/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      2B Thairo Estrada
      CF Mike Yastrzemski
      RF Mitch Haniger
      DH Joc Pederson
      LF Michael Conforto
      3B David Villar
      1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
      SS Brandon Crawford
      C Joey Bart
      SP Logan Webb

      Notes

      • The Giants open the season against the Yankees, which likely means Gerrit Cole will be the opposing pitcher on Opening Day. That should make left-handed hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. a lock for the starting nod at first base, with right-handed hitters J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores on the bench.
      • Joc Pederson will earn a hefty $19.7 million this season after accepting a qualifying offer, but he still fits best as a platoon player. Austin Slater could push him to the bench against left-handed pitching, and Slater will also play all three outfield spots after logging a 119 OPS+ in 325 plate appearances last year.

    Seattle Mariners

    25 of 30

      Jarred Kelenic
      Jarred KelenicSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      CF Julio Rodríguez
      2B Kolten Wong
      1B Ty France
      RF Teoscar Hernández
      3B Eugenio Suárez
      C Cal Raleigh
      DH AJ Pollock
      LF Jarred Kelenic
      SS J.P. Crawford
      SP Luis Castillo

      Notes

      • The Mariners could use Kolten Wong as their leadoff hitter and Julio Rodríguez in the No. 2 spot, but expect them to be the table-setters in some order. The team's second basemen ranked 28th with a .608 OPS last season, so Wong has the potential to be a significant upgrade.
      • This could be a make-or-break season for former top prospect Jarred Kelenic. If he struggles, veteran AJ Pollock is also an option in left field, while Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and non-roster invitee Kole Calhoun could also get time in the grass.

    St. Louis Cardinals

    26 of 30

      Jordan Walker
      Jordan WalkerAP Photo/Jeff Roberson

      Projected Starting Lineup

      SS Tommy Edman
      CF Tyler O'Neill
      1B Paul Goldschmidt
      3B Nolan Arenado
      C Willson Contreras
      LF Dylan Carlson
      RF Jordan Walker (R)
      DH Lars Nootbaar
      2B Brendan Donovan
      SP Adam Wainwright

      Notes

      • Jordan Walker is the type of elite prospect who could force his way onto the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, similar to what Julio Rodríguez did with the Mariners last year. The 20-year-old hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 119 games at Double-A last season, and he moved to the outfield over the final two months of the season after being drafted as a third baseman.
      • Aside from the players listed above, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Alec Burleson are in the mix for playing time, and the hot bat could handle designated hitter. Gorman is also an option at second base if the versatile Brendan Donovan is playing elsewhere.

    Tampa Bay Rays

    27 of 30

      Isaac Paredes
      Isaac ParedesCarmen Mandato/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1B Yandy Díaz
      SS Wander Franco
      LF Randy Arozarena
      2B Brandon Lowe
      RF Manuel Margot
      DH Harold Ramirez
      3B Isaac Paredes
      C Christian Bethancourt
      CF Jose Siri
      SP Shane McClanahan

      Notes

      • The Rays return all the major pieces from last year's lineup, including a healthy Brandon Lowe after the power-hitting second baseman was limited to 65 games with back and triceps injuries.
      • With Tyler Glasnow sidelined because of a strained oblique, left-hander Shane McClanahan should be a lock for the Opening Day start following his breakout season. Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs and newcomer Zach Eflin will follow him in the rotation, with Yonny Chirinos the front-runner for the vacant spot.

    Texas Rangers

    28 of 30

      Mitch Garver
      Mitch GarverTim Heitman/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      2B Marcus Semien
      SS Corey Seager
      1B Nathaniel Lowe
      RF Adolis García
      DH Mitch Garver
      LF Robbie Grossman
      C Jonah Heim
      3B Josh Jung
      CF Leody Taveras
      SP Jacob deGrom

      Notes

      • The Rangers' addition of veteran Robbie Grossman on a one-year, $2 million deal likely shut the door on a reunion with former top prospect Jurickson Profar. With the hole plugged in left field, Brad Miller can return to a utility role.
      • Mark Mathias hit .277/.365/.554 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 74 plate appearances last season after he was acquired in the deadline deal that sent reliever Matt Bush to the Brewers. If the team doesn't want to use one of its catchers at designated hitter, he could be the leading alternative for the job.

    Toronto Blue Jays

    29 of 30

      Whit Merrifield
      Whit MerrifieldAP Photo/Scott Audette

      Projected Starting Lineup

      RF George Springer
      SS Bo Bichette
      1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      C Alejandro Kirk
      3B Matt Chapman
      LF Daulton Varsho
      DH Brandon Belt
      2B Whit Merrifield
      CF Kevin Kiermaier
      SP Alek Manoah

      Notes

      • Second base will be a revolving door for the Blue Jays with Whit Merrifield, Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal expected to get time there. Merrifield is also an option in the outfield, while Espinal and Biggio are capable of playing multiple positions.
      • Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk should both be in the lineup against left-handed pitching, with Brandon Belt on the bench. The offseason additions of Belt, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier provided balance to what was a right-handed-heavy lineup.

    Washington Nationals

    30 of 30

      Victor Robles
      Victor RoblesG Fiume/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      RF Lane Thomas
      LF Corey Dickerson
      DH Joey Meneses
      3B Jeimer Candelario
      1B Dominic Smith
      C Keibert Ruiz
      2B Luis García
      CF Victor Robles
      SS CJ Abrams
      SP Josiah Gray

      Notes

      • CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas, Luis García and Keibert Ruiz will have margin for error with the rebuilding Nats, who are in the early stages of resetting the roster. Former top prospect Carter Kieboom could also get another look after injuries derailed his rise to a starting role.
      • Reclamation projects Jeimer Candelario and Dominic Smith will be counted on to shoulder the run production load and could be flipped before the trade deadline if they perform well while playing on one-year deals.

      Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

