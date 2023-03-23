X

    Bijan Robinson Selected by Eagles in Charles Davis' 2023 NFL Mock Draft

    Adam WellsMarch 23, 2023

    AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the Baylor Bears on November 25, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Texas running back Bijan Robinson is arguably the best offensive playmaker in the 2023 NFL draft class, so it would seem unfair to the rest of the league for him to end up with the reigning NFC champions.

    NFL.com analyst Charles Davis has that scenario playing out, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking Robinson at No. 10 overall in his first mock draft.

    "I know we don't typically see RBs go early anymore, but have you seen the Eagles play under coach Nick Sirianni? They run the ball," Davis wrote. "Robinson is the best running back in this draft class and is a perfect fit for Philadelphia, especially with Pro Bowl RB Miles Sanders now in Carolina."

    The Eagles do have some flexibility with two first-round choices this year if they want to make one a luxury pick.

    B/R's NFL scouting department has Robinson ranked as the best offensive prospect and No. 4 overall player in this class.

    Philadelphia had the league's best rushing attack, per Football Outsiders' DVOA last season. It also set an NFL record with 42 rushing touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs.

    It would go against everything Howie Roseman has done in the draft since he took over as Philadelphia's general manager in 2010. Miles Sanders, a second-round pick in 2019, is the only running back selected by the team before the fourth round under Roseman's watch.

    After Sanders signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the Eagles took a flier on Rashaad Penny on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old is a high injury risk, but he's averaged 6.2 yards per attempt on 176 carries over the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

    You can never rule anything out in the draft, especially if the Eagles become enamored of Robinson, but it would be a surprise if Roseman drafted a running back in the top 10.