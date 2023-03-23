WWE Rumors: Randy Orton to Be in LA for WrestleMania 39 amid Injury Recovery

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Legendary WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who has not wrestled since May because of injury, is reportedly scheduled to be in the Los Angeles area for WrestleMania 39 weekend.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE has plans for Orton to be present for the WrestleMania festivities, although it is unclear if that means he will be returning to in-ring action imminently.

WWE typically has its entire roster around for the biggest show of the year regardless of whether they are being used or not, so Orton could simply be there to take in the spectacle or do some autograph sessions, or it could mean something more.

Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported in November that Orton had undergone a fusion surgery on his lower back. No specific return timetable was given, but it was noted that he was expected to miss "an extended period of time."

Orton's last match saw him and Matt Riddle put the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against SmackDown tag team champions The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown in a winner-take-all match.

The Usos defeated RK-Bro and put Orton through the announce table after the match, thus writing him off television.

Orton, 42, is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, as only John Cena and Ric Flair's 16 career world title reigns exceed his total of 14.

The Viper has primarily excelled as a heel during his career, but prior to undergoing back surgery, he was a beloved babyface, and RK-Bro was one of the most popular acts in WWE.

When he returns it is unclear what role he will play and whether he will be a singles Superstar or reunited with Riddle, who has also been off television since December.

If Orton is good to go come WrestleMania time, one intriguing option would be for him to confront Cody Rhodes on the Raw after WrestleMania if Rhodes beats Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Orton was once the leader of a stable called Legacy that also included Rhodes, and given their history together, Orton would be an ideal first feud for Rhodes as world champion.

