DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals Unlikely to Get 2nd-Round Pick Asking Price

Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals may have to adjust their expectations in DeAndre Hopkins trade talks.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Cardinals likely aren't going to get a second-round pick and other considerations back in return for the veteran wideout:

"I don't think it'll be what they wanted initially. The ask had been a second-round pick and another asset. Based on indications I've gotten, that sort of return simply isn't coming. I do think he'll bring back more than Brandin Cooks did for the Texans—Houston got a 2023 fifth-rounder and '24 sixth-rounder for him from the Cowboys—but it'll probably be closer to that than what Arizona is looking for."

The Hopkins rumors continue to churn, and at this point, he's the highest-profile wideout potentially available in a trade or left on the free-agent market.

As Breer noted, there are concerns that are bringing down what Arizona can get for Hopkins. Injuries and a suspension cost him 17 games in the past two seasons, and he generally doesn't practice during the week as a 30-year-old veteran. On older, more contending rosters, that won't be much of an issue.

But it's fair to argue that Hopkins isn't the best fit for rebuilding teams, which may limit his overall market somewhat.

Still, it's just as hard to argue against his actual production. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games last season. Over a full 17-game season, those numbers would have translated to 120 catches for 1,354 yards and five scores.

That's elite production (minus the touchdowns), and a healthy Hopkins hasn't lost a step. For a contending team in need of an upgrade at wide receiver, he would be a fantastic addition. And with the market unwilling to meet Arizona's price point at this season, he could be an addition that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

One team to monitor is the Kansas City Chiefs, with Breer noting that they've "shown interest" in both Hopkins and veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

Hopkins would be an immediate and substantial upgrade over the current wideout corps of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, and would give the team the sort of game-changing WR1 they lost when Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 season.