WWE's Alexa Bliss Says She's 'All Clear' After Skin Cancer Removal

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen since January, and now she has provided the reason for her absence.

According to TMZ Sports, Bliss revealed that she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer after she had a biopsy done on a spot on her face that had "gotten worse." The test determined that she had basal cell carcinoma, which the Skin Care Foundation says is curable if detected and treated in a timely manner.

Bliss also noted that she has a "short healing time." The squamous cells she mentioned are another form of carcinoma, which the Mayo Clinic said "is often the result of too much UV light," per TMZ Sports.

Bliss hasn't been in the ring since she lost to Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a title match at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She denied being on a hiatus from the company earlier this month.

Bliss appears to be hopeful for a speedy recovery.