NBA Power Rankings: Can the Philadelphia 76ers Hang onto Top Spot with 2 Weeks Left?

0 of 32

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA feels as tightly packed as it's been in years.

At plus-5.7, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied for first in net rating (point differential per 100 possessions), a number the league tracks on its website back to 1996-97. That would be the lowest net rating to finish first in that 20-plus-year stretch.

And that's not all. After another week that felt like musical chairs, there are 20 teams between plus-3.0 and minus-3.0. There are 12, nearly half the league, between plus-1.0 and minus-1.0.

That's made an exercise like the power rankings trickier than it's been in the past. Just about anyone is prone to a seemingly random loss. With so little margin for error, one good or bad stretch can feel magnified.

But volatility is no excuse to shed the mantle. As is the case every week, all 30 teams are ranked below, based on numbers, recent performance, championship chances and plenty of subjectivity.

And, as always, there's a little treat in the form of the stat of the week before we get into the teams.