Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker to Vikings amid Kirk Cousins Buzz

The Minnesota Vikings started planning for the future in the newest 2023 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah projected Minnesota to select Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the No. 23 overall pick.

Hooker, who tore his ACL in November, would be a long-term successor to Kirk Cousins. Cousins is a free agent after the 2023 season, and moving to a younger, cheaper quarterback would make it a lot easier to re-sign Justin Jefferson while remaining under the salary cap.

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

