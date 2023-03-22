Bargain Contracts Steelers Must Consider in 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done most of their major free-agent business.

Pittsburgh brought in Patrick Peterson to replace the departed Cameron Sutton, and it upgraded the interior of its offensive line with Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig.

The focus over the next few weeks should be to find veteran players on bargain deals who can come in and outperform those contracts in 2023.

Most of the veteran free agents still on the market have some type of concerns attached to them, whether it be a drop-off in production or a troubling injury history.

There are spots, like the interior on both sides of the ball, where the Steelers could improve with a shrewd one-year deal for a veteran.

Mike Tomlin's side should also be on the lookout for additions at wide receiver to provide depth behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Pittsburgh does not need a high-volume wideout, but if it brings in a solid No. 3 option, it could help with the pass-game production in 2023.