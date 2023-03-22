WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt, Lashley, Carmella and WrestleMania 39 Results

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt vs. Lashley Possibly Off WrestleMania 39 Card

WWE had been building toward a match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but that reportedly may no longer be the case.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Wyatt is dealing with an unspecified "health issue" that hasn't cleared up yet. As such, Meltzer noted that it "looks like" Wyatt won't be part of WrestleMania.

WWE had begun the build to Wyatt vs. Lashley with Lashley cutting a promo on Wyatt, Bray taunting Lashley with the "Muscle Man Dance" on the big screen and Lashley beating down Uncle Howdy.

Neither Wyatt nor Lashley were on last week's SmackDown or this week's Raw, however, calling into question the likelihood of their match happening.

Per Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Ella Jay), Lashley was present for Monday's Raw, but he did not appear on the show, and the run sheet didn't list him as being part of the show, either.

After being out of WWE for more than a year following his release, Wyatt returned in October. While he has cut many promos and been featured in no shortage of segments, his in-ring action has been limited.

Aside from competing in several live event matches, Wyatt's only televised match was a win over LA Knight at Royal Rumble in a Pitch Black match.

It is unclear what kind of physical issue Wyatt is dealing with, but if it keeps him off the WrestleMania card, WWE will be without one of its most popular Superstars.

Wyatt's potential absence could result in Lashley being without a WrestleMania match as well, although it is possible Triple H will find a way to get him on the show in some capacity.

Reported Reason for Carmella's Raw Absence

After forming an alliance with Chelsea Green recently, Carmella was not present on Monday night's episode of Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), Carmella also missed some weekend live events, and it is unclear why she wasn't used on Raw.

Per Fightful, the original plan had been for Green and Carmella to continue establishing their partnership on Raw, but Piper Niven teamed with Green in a loss to Bianca Belair and Asuka instead.

Green pushed WWE official Adam Pearce to be part of the women's showcase match at WrestleMania 39, which will be a Fatal 4-way tag team match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have already qualified for it.

Carmella and Green quickly proved themselves to be an entertaining heel duo, and while it seems likely that the original plan was for them to be part of the Fatal 4-Way tag at WrestleMania, that is no longer certain.

Mella returned to action in February and competed at Elimination Chamber in the Elimination Chamber match for a Raw Women's Championship opportunity against Belair at WrestleMania.

After falling short in the match, Carmella struck up a friendship with Green, although they have yet to tag together.

Prior to returning in February, Carmella hadn't wrestled since August, and she later divulged it was because she had been treated for an ectopic pregnancy.

If WWE does still intend on having Green and Carmella team at WrestleMania, it will likely make it official on next week's episode of Raw, which is the final one before WrestleMania.

WWE Reportedly Keeping WrestleMania Results Under Wraps

WrestleMania 39 is just over one week away, but the WWE creative team is reportedly keeping things close to the vest.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), multiple Superstars have said they have yet to be informed about any booking decisions related to WrestleMania.

It comes as little surprise that the WWE decision-makers are refraining from giving out the winners and losers, as that information would likely find its way to reporters, thus taking away some of the show's unpredictability.

Of the matches announced for the card thus far, only a few of them feel like they have obvious winners, which is a positive in terms of keeping the viewing audience interested.

In the main event pitting Cody Rhodes against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, conventional wisdom dictates that Rhodes will prevail.

Reigns has been champion for over 900 days, though, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that he could retain to reach the 1,000-day mark.

This year's WrestleMania is the first one ever that doesn't feature Vince McMahon calling the shots creatively, as Triple H is the current head of creative.

That could make for a show that feels much different than usual, and that may be felt in the final booking decisions.

