NFL Draft Rumors: Panthers, Raiders, More to See C.J. Stroud at Ohio State Pro Day

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The highly anticipated Ohio State pro day is set for Wednesday, and all eyes will be on quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer detailed the extensive list of NFL executives and coaches expected to be in attendance. The Carolina Panthers, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, will be sending a massive contingent, while multiple teams will also be sending representatives to witness the show:

Obviously, some teams will be in attendance to watch other Buckeyes prospects like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., but Stroud is bound to command attention because of his potential to be chosen by the Panthers with the No. 1 pick.

The large group Carolina is sending to the workout is indicative of the franchise's commitment to doing its due diligence to find the right quarterback of the future. In addition to Stroud, this year's draft class features multiple promising prospects such as Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Stroud already dazzled with his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, so it can be expected that he's ready to showcase his skills on Wednesday.