Jordan Addison Pro Day: Top Highlights, Quotes from USC Star's Workout Ahead of Draft

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

USC football's pro day took place on a rainy and cold Tuesday in Los Angeles that impacted potential NFL pros' abilities to show off their skills.

That didn't stop USC wide receiver Jordan Addison from running routes on a wet and slick practice field, but he looked good before the draft on April 27.

Addison, who clocked 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, did not partake in that test this time around for obvious reasons:

Still, Addison showed off one of his best attributes in route running, which could easily land him in the first round of this year's draft.

Afterward, Addison spoke with reporters and noted his belief that he's the best wide receiver in this year's draft. He was also happy to show off his skills in the rain.

The latest B/R NFL Scouting Department mock draft has Addison sticking in Los Angeles with the Chargers at No. 21 overall. That group also has Addison ranked third among wideouts and 23th overall on the 2023 draft big board.