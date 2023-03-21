X

    Jordan Addison Pro Day: Top Highlights, Quotes from USC Star's Workout Ahead of Draft

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 21, 2023

    Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) carries the ball against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    USC football's pro day took place on a rainy and cold Tuesday in Los Angeles that impacted potential NFL pros' abilities to show off their skills.

    That didn't stop USC wide receiver Jordan Addison from running routes on a wet and slick practice field, but he looked good before the draft on April 27.

    Eric Williams @eric_d_williams

    Jordan Addison a smooth operator. <a href="https://t.co/RC16qW9aNW">pic.twitter.com/RC16qW9aNW</a>

    Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez

    USC WR Jordan Addison is an impressive route runner. <a href="https://t.co/kBgwzphZWb">pic.twitter.com/kBgwzphZWb</a>

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    My main takeaway from USC Pro Day today is that Jordan Addison and Tuli Tuipulotu are still very good football players and you should absolutely draft them 👍

    Addison, who clocked 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, did not partake in that test this time around for obvious reasons:

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    The field is basically a lake right now and the indoor facility is apparently not long enough for a 40 so they have to do it out here.<br><br>So I guess just be advised that whatever 40 times you see coming out of this pro day are not exactly in advantageous conditions. <a href="https://t.co/etpNL96sIY">pic.twitter.com/etpNL96sIY</a>

    Still, Addison showed off one of his best attributes in route running, which could easily land him in the first round of this year's draft.

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    WR Jordan Addison, predicted to go No. 20 in <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a> latest mock draft, is here at USC Pro Day running routes in the rain. <a href="https://t.co/ta6zCXmL6m">pic.twitter.com/ta6zCXmL6m</a>

    Ryan Kartje @Ryan_Kartje

    Jordan Addison on the go route <a href="https://t.co/12VvstbRLN">pic.twitter.com/12VvstbRLN</a>

    Jack Smith 🎙 @jacksmithpxp

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USC</a> WR Jordan Addison is now running routes at Pro Day. <a href="https://t.co/s2lw5cYefu">pic.twitter.com/s2lw5cYefu</a>

    Afterward, Addison spoke with reporters and noted his belief that he's the best wide receiver in this year's draft. He was also happy to show off his skills in the rain.

    Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez

    USC WR Jordan Addison says he is the best receiver in this draft class, "Just what I can do. I can come to a new system perform really well early. I can play any position on the field. I can run any route, intermediate, shallow, or deep." <a href="https://t.co/ZkpzoDo1tu">pic.twitter.com/ZkpzoDo1tu</a>

    Ryan Kartje @Ryan_Kartje

    USC wideout Jordan Addison seemed thrilled about the rain at Pro Day. <br><br>"The rain came down, so I'm like, OK, now I'm really going to show them what I'm about."

    The latest B/R NFL Scouting Department mock draft has Addison sticking in Los Angeles with the Chargers at No. 21 overall. That group also has Addison ranked third among wideouts and 23th overall on the 2023 draft big board.