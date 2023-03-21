DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Giants, Patriots, Falcons, Titans Linked to Deal For WR

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The trade market for Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins is starting to take shape.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that "talks are ramping up" between the Cardinals and possible suitors.

Sportsnaut's Benjamin Allbright reported the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have all shown a level of interest in the five-time Pro Bowler.

Per Rapoport, a contract restructure is expected to coincide with any trade, so Hopkins' current cap number of $30.8 million would come down.

There's some risk in acquiring the experienced pass-catcher. He has battled injuries in recent seasons, and he'll turn 31 in June. The likelihood of him rediscovering the form that earned him three straight All-Pro nods is slim.

But Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 12 that he "is highly motivated to reaffirm his spot among the best" in 2023.

The Patriots and Giants both make sense as landing spots because they're looking to and should contend for the playoffs. New York is coming off its first trip to the NFC divisional round since 2011, while New England finished one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final wild-card berth.

The outlook isn't as positive for the Titans, but Tennessee isn't exactly rebuilding as long as Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are on the roster.

The Falcons are a bit of an outlier after going 7-10 and cutting leading passer Marcus Mariota. A franchise with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke as its two best quarterbacks is presumably content to tread water for a year. That clearly wouldn't be the case with Atlanta, though, if it executes a trade for a receiver with Hopkins' pedigree.