Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players in the 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Adetomiwa Adebawore had arguably the best combine of any of the 319 prospects who were invited to Indianapolis this year.

The 6'2", 282-pounder ran an incredible 4.49 second 40-yard dash, put up 27 reps on the bench press, leaped 37.5 inches vertically and performed a 10'5" broad jump.

It now remains to be seen if Adebawore can be more than a workout warrior when he gets his chance at the next level, which he certainly will after his showing at the combine.

The 22-year-old was able to do a bit of everything at Northwestern since arriving on campus back in 2019. He finished his career with the Wildcats having notched 97 tackles—including 24.5 for a loss—in addition to 12.5 sacks, six passes defended, four forced fumbles and an interception across 36 games.

Adebawore is far from perfect, however. He hasn't shown the ability to be a strong finisher and lacks the type of flexibility teams want in a pass-rusher. He's easily negated by double teams and has a lot of development to do on his edge-rushing arsenal considering he won't be able to rely on power as much in the NFL.

Adebawore will need to use his world-class athleticism to overcome the limitations of his size and become a force on a professional defensive line. He's also arguably too short to be a traditional edge defender and lacks the mass teams usually want from their interior linemen.

Factor in his limited block-shedding against the run, and it all adds up to Adebawore being both an intriguing and concerning prospect who could as easily become a star as he could quickly flame out of the league.