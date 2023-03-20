Andy Kaufman Named to 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class Headlined by Rey Mysterio

AP Photo

Late entertainer Andy Kaufman, whose feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the early 1980s helped push professional wrestling into the mainstream, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Joe Otterson of Variety initially reported the news on Monday. WWE confirmed it later in the day.

Kaufman is the third known member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which will also include Rey Mysterio and the Great Muta.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.