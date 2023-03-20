Stone Cold Talks WWE WrestleMania; Theory Shoots on Cena; Mercedes Moné Discusses AEW

Bill Watters/Getty Images

'Stone Cold' Discusses WrestleMania 39 Status

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin closed out the first night of WrestleMania 38 last year, but don't count on seeing The Texas Rattlesnake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this year.

Austin said on The Wrestling Classic (via Felix Upton of Ringside News) he "[hasn't] heard anything" about possibly appearing at WrestleMania 39.

"We're literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away, and it's the biggest show of the year," he said. "Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots."

You would assume any storyline involving Austin would be in full swing by now. The company spent weeks building up to his encounter with Kevin Owens in 2022.

However, that doesn't preclude WWE from bringing Stone Cold out for something akin to his appearance alongside Hulk Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania XXX.

Based on his comments, though, it doesn't appear Austin will be showing up at WrestleMania 39 in any form.

Theory Addresses Raw Interaction with Cena

Speaking of WrestleMania, John Cena appeared on the March 6 installment of Raw and accepted Austin Theory's challenge for a match for the United States Championship.

Theory appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After The Bell podcast and continued his war of words with the 16-time world champion:

The U.S. champion said he "saw the fear" in Cena and is "in his head" (via Fightful's Jeremy Lambert).

"Yes, John Cena needs to say everything he can because he's going to go back to Hollywood until WrestleMania, put his skirt and heels on, that's why he has to say those mean things," Theory said. "I'm sure he thought about that for a really long time. He did say he's been watching me for a long time."

WrestleMania 39 could be the biggest night of Theory's WWE career. Taking down a legend at the company's most prestigious event is a star-making moment.

As Cena argued, though, he has a lot to lose because he can't afford to suffer a defeat after talking so much trash.

Moné Awaiting Call for Forbidden Door

Mercedes Moné made her highly anticipated return to the ring at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on Feb. 18, beating Kairi to claim the IWGP Women's Championship.

While signed to NJPW, the 31-year-old entertained the idea of showing up on All Elite Wrestling programming when asked about the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

"I don't know, we gotta see then," she said at Planet Comicon 2023 when told of the event's date, per WrestleTalk's Sanchez Taylor. "June's so far. I think I could be open, July might be open but, gotta get that phone call. Gotta get that phone call from unc."

Forbidden Door figures to have plenty in the way of star power. In addition to AEW's top stars, many of the biggest names from NJPW including Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay were on the 2022 card. Adding Moné to the mix would help generate even more excitement.

The ball may be firmly in the court of AEW president and CEO Tony Khan.

