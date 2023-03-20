Lakers Rumors: Tristan Thompson, Tony Bradley Working out for LA

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to bring Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley in for workouts this week, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jovan Buha.

Thompson, who was teammates with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds last season in 57 appearances with the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Bradley opened the year with the Bulls and totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds over 33 minutes before Chicago waived him in February.

Backup center has been a trouble spot for Los Angeles due to Anthony Davis' injury problems. The team brought DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard in for workouts in January, when Davis was sidelined with a stress injury in his foot.

The Lakers eventually acquired Mo Bamba ahead of the trade deadline to coincide with Thomas Bryant's departure, only for Bamba to suffer a high ankle sprain.

Los Angeles has one roster spot available, and Buha provided some insight earlier this month on how that might be put to use:

The Lakers have 10 games left in the regular season. They trail the Dallas Mavericks by 1.5 games for the sixth seed, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with Friday's 111-110 defeat to Dallas. They're also just a half-game ahead of the 12th-place New Orleans Pelicans in the race for the final play-in berth.

L.A. has to exhaust every resource at its disposal to either catch the Mavs or at least fend off the Pelicans and Utah Jazz.

Neither Thompson nor Bradley would make a major impact, but signing one of the pair would give head coach Darvin Ham a little more flexibility at the 5.